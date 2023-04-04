Editor,
Since the protests in France haven’t been getting as much coverage as they should, it’s important that we discuss them. President Macron is trying to push through a plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. This plan has been widely unpopular with the French workers, who have decided to set the country on fire.
Good for them.
The French people are admirable for their commitment to social rights and willingness to go toe-to-toe with the state. The pictures of citizens erecting guillotines in public squares are like chicken soup for my working-class soul.
Meanwhile, across the pond, the US retirement age is 67 for a person who wants full benefits. Add this to the fact that the life expectancy of the average American just dropped to 76 years, and you can understand why our country needs to take a long look in the mirror. Are you telling us that we, as workers, are expected to exchange our labor for capital for 40+ years just to look forward to 9 years of retirement? What a scam.
I envy the French workers’ commitment to their work/life balance. In this country, you’re fortunate if you can live off one job. Multiple jobs or multiple incomes are necessary just to procure shelter, and capitalism has been forcing people to turn their hobbies into “side hustles” instead of just enjoying them. A dismal social safety net, a disgusting federal minimum wage, and outright hostility to the working class have long disillusioned me with what life is like for people with little means and ability.
Workers won the right to an 8-hour workday nearly 100 years ago, and it hasn’t changed since. While other countries have experimented with shorter work weeks with considerable success, we as a country refuse to progress beyond it.
The French people are willing to get their hands dirty, so why aren’t we? If I had to guess, I would say it’s because this country gives entirely too much money to its police departments. It’s not easy to fight for your right to a better life when a horde of jack-booted thugs in riot gear is staring you down with an assault weapon pointed at your chest. It tends to dissuade discourse.
If you count the United States police as a military force, they receive more money than any other country on earth, save two: The United States and China. We spend more tax dollars on our policing than almost every country does on its military, with no discernible benefit to society. Statistics like that used to shock me, but they no longer do. We could be better, but we decided long ago that profits are more important than people. The workers in this country could learn something from the workers in France.
How to build a guillotine, for starters.
Rob Warzyniak
Sayre
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.