One hundred years ago the Lehigh Valley Railroad workers walked out at 10 a.m. July 1, 1922, taking part in one of the greatest railroad strikes since 1894. On December 18, E. E. Loomis president of the Lehigh Valley Railroad announced in the Evening Times that the interests of the people of Sayre are so nearly identical to those of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, that “I feel a frank statement of the Company’s position in connection with the Shopmen’s strike is due them. The Lehigh Valley has always welcomed the friendship and co-operation of the people of Sayre. It has noted with genuine regret the hardships imposed upon the community by a strike which was not of the town’s seeking, nor for which the Company was in any way responsible”. The strike went on until September 30. 1923.
On December 17, the explosion of a kerosene oil lamp in a closet filled with garments, started a fire which totally destroyed the home of J. W. Wickham of Potter, Litchfield Township, entailing a loss of $2,000. None of the contents of the house were saved. The building was burned to the ground. The damage was partially covered by insurance.
Between one hundred and fifty and seventy-five children of the Waverly schools enjoyed a Christmas dinner at the Norwood Hotel Saturday December 16. A delicious meal was served. The high school orchestra played during the dinner. Afterwards Santa Claus through the kindness of Mr. Carmody, proprietor of the hotel and giver of the dinner handed out treats and warm mittens. The children received a top donated by Cass Williams of The Sportsman. From the hotel the children went to the Amusu theater where they were the guests of Mr. Merrill for the picture of the afternoon.
Bradford County ranks 8th in Egg production of State. Of the 76,540,000 dozen of eggs, valued at $38, 270,000, ($616,748,702 In 2022) produced in Pennsylvania in 1922. Bradford County with 2, 105,810 dozen, valued at $1,010,788 ($16,2899,577 in 2022), ranked 8th among the counties of the state. The average price per dozen in Bradford County was 48 cents.
December 2,1 it was announced that there was a scarcity of Christmas Trees at Waverly. Owing to the heavy snow fall there was a dearth of Christmas trees this year farmers who had planned to bring in several loads finding it impossible to get into the woods to cut them. One farmer who did manage to being in a load report that he drove his horses to their necks in snow in order to get out the trees he brought to town.
December 23, Santa appeared at the headquarters of R.R. strike. Santa Claus was at the strike headquarters in the post office building from 2 until 5 o’clock. And greeted children of the strikers and passed out many pleasing gifts. He was very busy but managed to devote time to the children of Sayre. On December 22, many automobiles were busy nearly al day distributing to the needy ones the provisions that had been contributed for the purpose. One man brought in ten bushels of potatoes. Members of the committee said that no one would have to go hungry on Christmas Day.
On Thursday evening December 28, the nurses of the Packer hospital had their annual celebration when a dance and card party were given in Eighmey Hall.
December 23. William Johnson was arraigned for the murder of William Mullaly. On December 21, Johnson shot Mullaly at Rudolph Fleschhut’s Pool Room at 109 South Thomas Avenue. Mullaly a veteran of World War I had been away from Sayre for some time and recently returned home to spend a few days with his parents at their home at 622 Stevenson Street. There had been trouble between Johnson and Mullaly earlier that day which seemed to be about the railroad strike.
Friday evening December 22, there was a big Christmas dance at the Ulster Amusement Hall with round and square dancing. There were Christmas presents for everyone present. A five-piece orchestra played. Price for gents .75, ladies.25.
December 26, The Community Christmas tree at Waverly High School Park (now Muldoon Park) was a success in every way and those to whom credit goes for making and carrying out plans for the event can congratulate themselves upon having given Waverly a Christmas Eve that will long be remembered.
Before the lights on the tree flashed on at 5:30 automobiles were parked on all sides and hundreds of people gathered on the walks or congregated in groups in the snow-covered park.
From each of the school buildings the children marched to the park, led by some member of the Waverly Band, and there led in the singing of Christmas carols. The music of the Waverly band under the direction of Albert Flynn was especially appreciated and a feature of the evening.
William Conley of Texas, delightfully surprised Waverly relatives by arriving in Waverly on Christmas Eve. This was Mr. Conley’s first winter visit to Waverly since he went to Texas to make his home.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society 922
