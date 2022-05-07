I had occasion recently to sit in the early evening on my daughter’s deck and watch quietly as a small group of kids played a game of their own making. It might have been Cops and Robbers or Cowboys and Indians from my own childhood, or it might have been role-playing characters from some video game their generation is enamored with. Whatever it was, they were outdoors on a beautiful Spring evening, running back and forth til they were breathless, having fun. I loved it.
Am I wrong or have kids in general forgotten how to play in the fresh air after dinner until dusk settles in? As a kid in single digits, I was excluded from some of the games my brothers–the Big Kids–played day or night. They and their school mates whiled away many an hour during the hot days of summer playing pool at a table that sat in the lower level of an office building belonging to Whipple Brothers Lumber Yard at the bottom of Laceyville’s Main Street. Sometimes I was allowed to tag along just to shut up and watch, perched on a plank table close by the pool table. If a Big Kid was feeling generous, I might score a small glass bottle of Coke from the lean-in-freezer-sized floor model vending machine. That didn’t happen often. Only Big Kids with paper routes ever had five cents to spare for a Little Kid.
Completely different–and much more dangerous– from pool, was a game called Mumbly Peg. Only kids with jackknives could play. That, and the fact of my age, left me out. The object of Mumbly Peg was to stand face to face with your opponent, separated by maybe 18 inches (there were no hard and fast ground rules) and see who could fling his jackknife closest to the other guy’s feet.
Crazy as it sounds, I longed to be allowed to play Mumbly Peg. I just knew in my heart of hearts I could throw a deadly weapon into the ground closer to the tips of their US Pro Keds than they could to mine. They would have none of it. It was always a “best three out of five” game, and would have made much more sense with steel-toe’d boots, but Laceyville kids almost all had those same black cloth sneakers with white rubber toes and soles. The ads all said US Pro Keds made us run faster and jump higher. Never said anything about bleeding more with a jackknife stuck through the top of them.
About the time I hit double digits and made a run at teenhood, Mumbly Peg seemed to fall out of fashion. I don’t know if all of Laceyville’s 1950’s parents caught on to the fact that their elder children were playing at trying to lop off each other’s toes, but just like that, jackknives became scarce as the proverbial hen’s teeth. I honestly don’t think it was the parents catching onto anything, and here’s why:
A run on BB guns left all the Big Kids armed to the teeth with ammo. Some of them gave Little Kids a running start before trying to pop us in the butt as moving targets. My cousin, Runs Like A Deer, who I have mentioned here relating to Little League Baseball, was wonderfully wise. He taught me to run ZigZag patterns so I was a harder target to hit. I wasn’t as fast as he was but I was nimble and could turn on a dime, thanks to my hand-me-down US Pro Keds…the ones with the mysterious cuts in the toe rubber.
Wonderful memories sometimes evolve slowly out of traumatic experiences. I look back on the Coke deprivation, the lack of pool-playing skills, the jackknives that occasionally made errant trajectories and landed a whisker’s width from my Little Kid feet, the metal pellets that found their mark, and I treasure the thoughts of those days, growing up as the youngest brother. Being on the edge of being included made every morning worth waking up.
Lady–that was the dog I grew up with–was a pretty constant companion in those early days. If there were no Big Kids and none of my own buddies to spend a day outdoors with, I could always count on Lady for a small adventure, cruising the neighborhood. She was a Heinz 57 variety kind of mutt, hard pressed to weigh 25 pounds, but willing to roam all day long, leaving an occasional note of her passing on a random tree or light pole. She had a dance card that was filled with the names of every boy dog in town, but she had class and style. And birthed a fair number of puppies over the years.
I must admit she drew the line at standing still to let me practice my hand at Mumbly Peg. That was an adventure she wanted no part of. Smart old dog.
Love isn’t too strong a word for the memories of a childhood spent in Laceyville in the 1950’s. It’s surprising what the sight of a group of Little Kids playing games of chase in a neighbor’s yard can do on a beautiful Spring evening.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.