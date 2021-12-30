The Bradford Argus a weekly newspaper from 1905 carried an account of the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen Ball which was held December 30, 1905 (author unknown). I googled Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen to find out exactly what the organization was, and the following appeared on Wikipedia.
The Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen (BRT) was a labor organization for railroad employees founded in 1883. Originally called the Brotherhood of Railroad Brakemen, its purpose was to negotiate contracts with railroad management and to provide insurance for members.
The BRT grew to become the largest brotherhood of operating railroad employees. In 1969 it merged with three other unions to form the United Transportation Union.
The Brotherhood was organized into lodges. Its executive was elected every four years at the Grand Lodge Convention, including the president. There were four governing boards: the Board of Directors, Board of Trustees and Insurance, Board of Appeals, and Executive Board. Members in rail service included conductors and their assistants, dining car stewards, ticket collectors, train Baggagemen, brakemen, and train flagmen. Member in yard service included yardmasters, yard conductors, switch tenders, foremen, flagmen, brakemen, switchmen, car tenders, operators, hump riders, and car operators.
The Ball:
One of the most complete and exceptionally well conducted receptions was that tendered by Sayre Lodge, No. 337, Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen, at their hall in Sayre last Friday evening. The officers of this lodge consist of W. D. Webster, Master; Jason Frost, Secretary; and B. J. Hawkins, Treasurer; and the committee for the entertainment were those who personally showed careful selection to perform the various duties. On the committee of arrangements, I noticed George C. Brougham, Frank W. Persons, and W. S. Hufford. The reception committee consisted of W. D. Webster, James Burke, George O. McHenry, C. C. Spencer, J. Carey, Frank Coleman, Leon Carpenter, and Martin T. Lynch. The floor committee was A. E. Smith, Harry Woodward, William Sullivan, J. W. Bartlett, John Gisenger, and L. Bennett. The music was without question the best that has ever filled a like engagement at Sayre—which was the celebrated Lyceum Orchestra of Ithaca, N.Y., under the leadership of George Coleman. The hall was tastily and prettily dressed with bunting representing the Organization’s emblematic colors. An elegant supper was served by the Ladies Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen, and the delicious viands showed careful and perfect preparation. The program of dances consisted of twenty-two numbers and several extras and was completed about 3 o’clock in the morning. I want to congratulate my brothers of the Trainmen upon the positive success of their sixth annual ball and reception, which was in keeping with its five predecessors—perfect in every detail. I was pleased to see a goodly number of conductors and other Order men present—and each and all were loud in their praise of the perfect arrangement and splendor of the occasion. The Trainmen have every reason to be proud of their ability to entertain, and their guests all bespeak still greater success on the occasion of the Seventh annual.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
