Regarding Jan. 6
President Trump requested the National Guard be at the Capitol. The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, is in charge of security. She rejected his request. Too bad you didn’t read the full article. And remember, CNN does not always tell the full story.
Editor’s Note: Only the President has the authority to dispatch the National Guard, according to the DC National Guard website. Additionally, per PolitiFact there is no record Trump made such a request, or that Pelosi denied it.
Choose Your Own Ending
This is an allegory of the Good Ship Freedom, which has sailed the world’s oceans for 200 years. Sadly, the ship has been sinking with a crew of infidels and a captain who tends to their will, unaware of the rocky reef ahead. Many of Freedom’s crew, aware of the danger, have tried mightily to correct the course. One last hope remains, as the ship will pass through a major port of call with an opportunity to take more experienced hands to replace the infidels. Will the Good Ship Freedom be dashed upon the rocks, or will Freedom be saved? You will supply the ending to this allegory.
Road Repairs
Lincoln Street at the corner of Desmond Street and Keystone Avenue has been all dug up by the water company, and it is a mess along that sides. I was wondering what is going to happen. Are they going to come in and pave that, so that it’s easier to travel? What about the other roads that have been dug up and are a mess? Are they going to pave those? Something has to be done to keep track of the utility companies that dig up the roads and leave them in a state of disrepair for those of us who travel on them.
Put Trump in Jail
Republicans want the Democrats to move on. How can the country move on when Trump has something illegal going on all the time? Just put him in jail where he belongs.
New Name for POTUS
Why doesn’t Biden change his name to Joe Got-my-foot-in-my-mouth?
Buy Something Else
The top 10 cars are pieces of junk. All the Jeeps that are made tip over.
McLinko and Trump
Caller 1: According to Doug McLinko, if Trump was such a great president, then why has our country been in turmoil ever since he won? He cheated people out of money with his college, took money from his own charity, refused to pay contractors and much more. Since he lost the election, he has started more false rumors against anyone who dares to challenge him. Now McLinko wants to turn Pennsylvania upside down because Trump lost. When are people going to realize that he is making fools out of them?
Caller 2: I was totally appalled to see Doug McLinko smiling side by side with Trump. He claims to represent the people of Bradford County. He doesn’t represent me and my interests, he’s only representing his own self interests. He is a disgrace to Bradford County and needs to go away.
Caller 3: What’s next for Commissioner McLinko after his snuggle with Trump? A visit to Steve Bannon in the slammer? Introducing a resolution at the next Commissioner’s meeting celebrating the Proud Boys as defenders of Democracy? A midnight raid on Bradford County’s voting machines? Or, perhaps an admission that he helped incite the insurrection that was intended to violently stop the process of certifying the will of the American people? The last is not likely, of course.
Obstructed View
I was wondering if Athens is going to do anything about the bushes growing on the corner of Lincoln and Pennsylvania Avenue. It’s hard to see around the turn.
