Editor,
New York State is still reeling from the rein of former disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo and his side kick, health commissioner Howard Zucker for the legalization of personal use of marijuana. Now Governor Hochul and the legislature, that approved this legislation without any rules in place, has a problem all over the state.
Waverly has already opened a number of apparently illegal sticker stores that allows you to, not buy marijuana, but to be able to gift marijuana products of all types to someone else. If you drive through Waverly you won’t believe the parked cars on the new Marijuana Avenue. New York state is threatening these shops with legal action if they don’t stop selling marijuana. The state says the gifting of marijuana is against the law.
Formerly disgraced health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker believed that because New York had an illegal drug problem, and he felt legalization of personal use marijuana would lower the use of harder drugs. This guy, was a highly educated doctor that resigned after the huge number of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. Under Dr. Zucker, the state Health Department issued the controversial policy in the spring of 2020 that ordered nursing homes to take back residents who had been discharged from hospitals after being treated for Covid-19. The policy helped the virus to spread in nursing homes, then the State Attorney general concluded that the state had under counted the number of Covid deaths by 50% He is also the one that helped Cuomo come up with the state ban on fracking for natural gas, because it would be disastrous to peoples health. Pennsylvania is doing very well and you can just look to Bradford Country’s Impact payments in 2021 of $5.8 million dollars from the gas industry to see the benefits they get from the state.
Governor Hochul has her hands full and she is now proposing closing down the illegal marijuana shops that are not licensed by the state. She would fine the illegal stores $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants or products. It would allow the Office of Cannabis Management to fine businesses $10,000 per day for engaging in cannabis sales without a license. This would have to be passed by the legislature first. So far the only state licensed Cannabis store in the area is in Ithaca, NY. Unless something is done, these sticker stores may apparently stay open. It is okay for a person to possess marijuana, but it apparently is only legal to buy in a state licensed store and these stores are not licensed.
Presently there are about ten licensed stores in the New York City area, but it is estimated that there are about 1,400 illegal stores that are selling illegally and the city is starting to crack down on, and close those up. See what happens when you get the cart before the horse.
It will be impossible to stop all the illegal stores and growers, because the state charges $210,000 for a legal store license and a cannabis producers license, renewable every two years, and after a lot of red tape to get the license. It needs to be renewed every two years. Then they have to charge a 9% state tax and a 1% county tax on purchases, then a 3% village and town tax. Growers are also charged for a cultivators license, at least $2,000 and also renewable every two years.
The state believes it will bring in over a billion dollars a year. However, look at the problems it has created. I think you can figure it out. There will be more deaths on the highway, more stoned young people, more family breakdown, more problems for the police trying to crack down on illegal shops.
I can’t even imagine what it will be like for the police in the PA border towns, with people bringing it across state lines.
What will it be next? With casino’s, lotteries, pot, heavy taxes on booze and cigarettes, maybe we can eliminate the NY state income tax. Fat chance. We get what we vote for. Take care and have a great week.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
