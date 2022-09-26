By G. Maresca
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II came a torrential flood from the commentariat. The 96-year-old monarch of the British Empire was born among the Greatest Generation and died during the ascendant of Western wokeness.
A contrast of epic proportions.
How many Baby Boomers can live up to what our parents, like the young Princess Elizabeth, lived through? The Queen was the longest serving monarch in British history having lived her entire life in the public’s watchful and continuous scrutiny, a remarkable and unmatched achievement.
You could not escape all the acclaim that came pouring out from every corner of Western Civilization. And those Brits can certainly put on some ceremonial pageantry that is unmatched in the civilized world.
Renowned syndicated columnist Cal Thomas summed up how Elizabeth’s death scrutinizes contemporary society writing: “One is struck by the adjectives used by reporters, commentators and people interviewed outside Balmoral Castle and Buckingham Palace: sense of duty, virtue, integrity, service. The character traits the Queen had exhibited were considered normal and worthy of being taught to children, but today stand in sharp contrast to what is modeled and accepted.”
Such honorable and righteous acclaim came amid a contemporary culture that is neck deep with nonstop self-promotion, celebrity and narcissism.
What made the Greatest Generation great has been delegated to lip service, a memorial observed in the past tense. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Dan Henninger underscored saying: “The price paid losing traditional values is an epidemic of emotional anxiety. To the extent modern culture has any counterweight, it is antidepressants and the legalization of recreational dope.”
Either these traditional and time-honored virtues fadeout along with the queen’s funeral or it begins its reemergence as status quo. In order to do so, it must begin with the individual and the family. It will not be an easy road since the present generation is so focused on reworking history. Living virtuously is difficult, while voicing politically correct bromides is easy accentuating why the latter has become dominant.
Democracy, as our Founding Fathers knew, depends on the self-discipline of moral virtues. Instead, American society has been swallowed up by the dual poisons of narcissism and nihilism. Civic virtues no longer matter and the more outrageous the behavior – the better.
Social virtue has little meaning beyond capturing one’s attention. Many are celebrities due to fame not substance – hype with no sound bites, lest one must reason. They live a life of leisure without restrictions, and little discipline, where sacrifice is a four-letter word and gratitude is nonexistent. They fail to understand how gratitude is not only the greatest of all virtues, but the mother of all seven that need to be exercised, or suffer severe atrophy.
Prudence, justice, temperance, fortitude, faith, hope, and charity are not exactly magnets that attract followers, accumulate friend requests, and garner gratuitous likes.
Too often social virtue is adopting empty rhetoric in a quest for acceptance by becoming a slave to a decaying ethos that values chaos that ultimately destroys rather than preserves society. Rather, it should contribute to laudable societal goods that strengthen the longevity of a culture.
In the woke West, God has been replaced with government, while social activism has supplanted personal virtue.
No one across the political spectrum wants to address how we got here. The sexual revolution, abortion, redefining marriage, drugs, the dumbing down of public education, the decline of religious faith, overt feminism, socialism, the list goes on.
Leftist virtue signaling is all the rage. Here is President Biden ordering Old Glory lowered for an unprecedented 12 days as Queen Elizabeth stood for everything Democrats loathe, so the gesture is especially contemptuous.
As we walk away from law, order, virtue, and religious faith, this will not end well.
The corporal and spiritual works of mercy and the Beatitudes exemplify guidance on a life well-lived and must be preached from every pulpit with passion to those who remain in the pews. While Aristotle’s “Life of Excellence: Living and Doing Well” must again find its moorings within public education throughout our fruited plain.
The best legacy we could honor Queen Elizabeth with is to not allow her longstanding traditional virtues become interred with her mortal remains.
