That shouldn’t be too hard a task, right? Topping 2021, I mean. For that matter, both of the past two years have been little more than steaming piles of refuse. It would be interesting to come back in a hundred years and read the history books as related to the collective madness of nearly all events that have transpired in the two years since January 1st, 2020.
I’ve done what I can to stand aloof from the mass stupidity, notwithstanding my own proclamation when I began writing this column nearly five years ago: I am fascinated with life’s absurdities and my hope was to tell tales that pointed those absurdities out in ways that you, too, can relate to.
And then every elected politician in Washington went completely crazy…and a global pandemic brought out the worst in nearly everyone who had a mouth to speak with or a keyboard to write with. We have been bludgeoned by absurdity masking itself as earnest intellect from every quarter.
My personal refuge has been to simply stop listening, and to carry on in my own bumbling way. Oh, I could have clambered up onto a rooftop and shouted into the wind, but experience tells me if you shout into the wind, you’re probably going to swallow a lot of bugs and dirt that are being carried on the tempest. Why bother?
A new year is upon us. I hereby resolve to make no resolutions. If I can set a goal it doesn’t feel like a resolution. My goal in 2021 was simply to lose 45 pounds and lose the Michelin Tire Man look I had accrued. I fell short of that goal by 9 pounds, but it was a goal, not a resolution and therefore not a failure. At least I only have one chin now, and I can tie my shoes one after the other without gasping for breath. That’s a win. Had it been a resolution, it would have felt like a failure…now it’s just time to track a new goal, maybe one having nothing to do with weight loss.
Here’s a possibility…maybe I can set a goal of achieving 365 sit-ups at a time by the last day of 2022. Knowing that if I had to do just one sit-up right now to save my own life, I’d almost certainly choke to death on my own vomit before I could fold my creaky old body at the waist from a prone position to a point where I could reach out and touch my gnarled old toes.
There’s a caveat to that goal: if I stretch my carcass out on the floor, I’m at imminent risk of having my beloved old cat, Kael, crawl up onto my pigeon chest for a nap and inadvertently crush the life out of me before I can even begin. The dog, good old Maizie, would only come to my rescue if she thought there was a shot at getting a Beggin’ Bacon strip out of a shirt pocket. There’s another goal: remember to carry Beggin’ Bacon strips where the dog can get them without tearing a chunk out of my lungs.
I’m going to remain optimistic about 2022’s possibilities. Maybe, for example, I can get both cars through inspection again this year…that would be nearly miraculous. At least one of them is in worse shape than I am…and it’s got about two pounds of uncooked rice rattling around in it. I really need to vacuum that up before I let any other human being sit in it.
And yes, there’s a logical reason for the rice: I set a large bowl full of rice on the dash one very cold night in the hope that it would absorb the moisture lingering in the upholstery from a summer downpour that flooded it. I had made the mistake back then of trusting the National Weather Service and leaving the windows wide open all day while I was otherwise occupied. The rice worked! Without it the night before, the inside of the windshield iced right up. With the rice, on the frosty night in question…nothing. Of course, I stupidly drove around for a day with that bowl sliding back and forth across the dash and spraying rice all over the interior every time I slammed on the brakes or jerked the car around a curve or corner.
I basically spent the day proving the laws of motion were quite accurate. My high school physics teacher would have been proud. The guy inspecting my car will know for sure that I’m dumb as a box of rocks.
But I don’t care. I set a goal, and I achieved it. Bring on the new year!
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
