Running for Governor?
Is Doug McLinko going to run for governor this year?
Mask Wearing
I am calling about wearing masks for the COVID-19. It seems to me that the testing is done through your nose, and not your mouth. Why aren’t people covering their noses, too? All they do is cover their mouth. Do you really think you’re protecting yourself by breathing through your nose? That’s where the virus is being tested.
One Government
Caller 1: This a response to the person who called about Fox News and worrying about One World Government. Excuse me, but name one thing the Democrats have done. At least Fox News tells truth.
Caller 2: I’m the one that first called about Fox News talking about one world government and one world religion. I should explain further about that. Of course, these people they’re telling that to didn’t believe it for one minute.
Texting and Walking
Kudos to New York State for making it illegal to talk on a cell phone or text while driving. I wish other states would follow suit and do the same. They need to expand it so that illegal texting and driving should also be illegal texting and walking on public walkways. I’ve seen more people walk into someone else or walk into an object while talking on the phone or texting, because they’re not paying attention to where they’re going. It’s only a matter of time before somebody really gets hurt walking off of something and falling. It needs to be expanded in all states.
Community Investment
What a great idea, the residents of Rosh’s Pines/Stover’s Acres should pull their money together to purchase the 120 acres and put in a truck stop, a hotel or maybe a low income housing complex as an investment.
Expelled Senators
Just a historical reminder, 11 senators and three representatives who refused to accept Abraham Lincoln’s electoral victory were directly expelled from Congress. Now we have the “You lost and get over it” crowd from 2016 plotting a coup because they lost and couldn’t get over it.
Editor’s Note: Several Southern Senators resigned and states began to secede after Lincoln was elected in 1860. However, those who were expelled were removed in the summer of 1861 and winter of 1862 for supporting the Confederacy, after the Civil War had already begun.
Out of Office
In the real working world, too many absences will get you fired. Biden has spent more time in Delaware frolicking on the beach than when we need a president who works for us 24/7. That’s not when his minions wake him up from his nap for a photo-op. We have three more years of this stuff. There’s not going to be anything to build back better.
Police Reform
What person in their right mind actually thinks defunding the police is a good idea? Bill De Blasio almost destroyed New York City by catering to the woke culture on police reform. Hopefully the new mayor can salvage what’s left by fully supporting the NYPD.
Biden’s Beef with Meat Industry
President Biden is trying to blame the worst inflation in 39 years on the meat industry. Does anyone believe that those cows walk themselves to the slaughterhouse? Then the processed parts have to be shipped to the grocery stores. The high cost of gasoline is fueling inflation. Come on, man. Don’t blame the cows or the cattle men. Everything rides with the truckers.
Minimum Wage
What minimum wage? President Biden solved that problem without even signing a bill into the law. Once the government started paying people more money just to stay at home during the pandemic, people stopped going back to work or even looking for employment. Tuesday’s newspaper had an ad that CVS Waverly distribution center is starting at $18 to $19 per hour, plus more for working second shift. Leprino starts at over $20 per hour. Forget the old minimum wage, that’s ancient history.
Code Enforcement
I am in agreement with the comment from last week about code enforcement. If there is no enforcement, get rid of the office.
Taxes
I’d like to know why Athens Borough has the highest tax millage rate in the Valley.
Masks in Sayre Schools
I commend Don Skerpon for promoting the mask mandate at Sayre school. Board members need to remember they are there for what’s best for the students, not for their own agenda.
Attention PA Voters
This is a non-partisan issue. Why are Mehmet Oz, a resident of New Jersey, and David McCormick, a resident of Connecticut, allowed to run for the open Pennsylvania senate seat while neither is a resident of our great commonwealth. Pennsylvanians need to stick together and only vote for our fellow Pennsylvanians.
One Year In
Joe has been in office almost a year. Are things better off than they were last year? Probably not. The other side of the, ahhh forget it.
January 6
Caller 1: Has anyone seen all of the commercials where quarterback Baker Mayfield is trying to take care of the stadium where he plays football. He acts like it’s his house. Nancy Pelosi is still the Speaker of our House of Representatives. Why did she deny multiple requests for thousands of National Guard troops prior to Jan. 6, 2021? Didn’t she get the rumors that many citizens were coming. Did she just ignore the warnings? Or at age 81, is she too old for the job?
Caller 2: Why don’t they put the blame where it’s supposed to be, on Pelosi and the Mayor of DC.
Editor’s Note: The Associated Press has debunked theories stating that Pelosi blocked the deployment of the National Guard. Additionally, the Speaker of the House does not have direct influence over Capitol Police.
For Betty White
On Betty White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, 2022, please pick a local rescue or animal shelter in our area and donate just $5 in Betty White’s name. Make her 100th birthday the movement she richly deserves.
The Big Lie
What do Republicans really want? I’m tired and disgusted by their continued rhetoric of the Big Lie and a fraudulent election. It’s been 14 months since the 2020 election and they haven’t proven any widespread fraud. It’s time for Republicans to put up or shut up. They need to ask themselves, loyalty to the Constitution and country or continue to kowtow to the 45th President. They did take an oath of office to defend and support the Constitution. Apparently, they have forgotten their oath.
