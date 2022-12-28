Editor: We begin a new year with high hopes for a good and healthy and prosperous new year. Hopefully Covid-19 will not rear up again. I am thankful that the good Lord got us through the last year and would kind of like to forget 2020, 2021, and 2022. Things won’t be perfect, they never are, but hope springs eternal.
I had a dream that a lot gets accomplished in 2023. President Biden goes to Mexico and agrees to help them wipe out the drug cartels by military force and closes the border to all but legal immigrants per American laws already on the books. He decides to build more wall along the border. The flow of fentanyl that is killing one American every 5 minutes starts to dry up.
Then the president goes to Russia and negotiates an end to the war with Ukraine. The NATO countries then begin to use Russian fossil fuels again and the price of gasoline plummets.
Then as the Chinese military is about to move into Taiwan, the president sits down with the Chinese president and proposes a peace treaty that permanently keeps Taiwan Independent.
Back home after all this success he holds a real news conference in prime time to announce all the good news. His handlers write an awesome speech for him and he reads it flawlessly from the teleprompter. His polls now reach 60% approval.
The president isn’t done. He then decides he will use a little common sense and make America energy independent again, pipelines get approved and more major refineries are being built, then gasoline and diesel fuel prices drop like a rock and grocery prices plummet as his approval goes to 70%. Don’t worry, he’s not done yet as he tackles the homeless crisis in America, where thousands of Americans are camped out in the major sanctuary cities of the country. He visits some encampments and decides the money that had been given to illegal immigrants should be used to house and take care of the homeless. The mentally ill are taken care of, the drug addicts are treated and the tent camps removed and the areas cleaned up.
It’s is getting late in 2024 in the middle of a presidential election year and the president now decides he will step in to the major crime that has spiked in all the major sanctuary cities and proposes a large increase in funding for police, and a major crack down on criminals using illegal and stolen guns. Hundreds of recently closed prisons are reopened and criminals are locked up. His new philosophy, you do the crime, you do the time.
SCOTUS had approved the presidents student loan bail out, so he now proposes a similar program to bail out credit card bills, auto loans and mortgages, as well as giving all Americans 10,000 dollars.
Congress has passed a bill making it legal to get an abortion for any reason and at any time up until the day of birth.
Inflation is now down to 1.5% and as November elections arrive the presidents approval is at 85%. He is reelected and sets a record by winning all 50 states in a huge landslide. Democrats take control of both branches of congress by sizable margins. Not only is the country at peace, but the entire world is at peace.
Just as President Biden and newly elected Vice President Liz Cheney are being sworn in I wake up. I go and turn the TV on to see if I have been dreaming and find out it was really a nightmare. The only thing that hadn’t changed was God was still in control and we still had all these problems. Let’s see if any of the dream comes true.
Have a great year. If you get time, write the editor your thoughts. Thank you for the feedback.
Ray Rinebold — Chemung, N.Y.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.