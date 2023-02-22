Running the reds
It’s been a week since my Soundoff was on and I noticed at least 25 cars have run through those Sayre school bus red lights on Lincoln and Linden Street. Too had we don’t have anyone to monitor that.
Please keep your cat inside
If you own a cat, please keep it inside, as a cat was recently shot in the borough of Sayre which is illegal also. Please keep your cats inside and make sure they’re not roaming around. This was a cat that was abandoned by a rental owner and the neighborhood was taking care of it, feeding it and so forth. Very sad.
Inflation issues
Can someone please tell me what is the object of inflation in our rising prices? In other words, is a pound of coffee any better quality for four dollars than it was for 69 cents. Are a dozen eggs any better quality for five dollars than they were for $1.69? And does a gallon of gas take you any further for $4.49? It doesn’t seem like we have any better quality products than we did 70 years ago. All we seem to have is more money changing hands and higher denominations.
Speeding
As a South Waverly resident, I’m curious to know why the Sayre police no longer patrol the South Waverly community. There’s people speeding all over the place all of the time.
Welcome back, skunks
When you start seeing skunks come out of the last part of February or beginning of March, you know that we’re going to have an early Spring.
Where are you street sweeper?
I was wondering what happened to the street sweeper in Sayre. Every week I see the same garbage, broken bottles, debris, papers, and all the bridges are very dirty. Is anybody running the street sweeper because it looks absolutely awful.
Consolidation is not the answer
Someone called in about the Sayre Superintendent’s report. To the Sayre resident who put this in Soundoff, why doesn’t the Sayre School District have programs that Athens has? Sayre residents start speaking up. Consolidation is not the answer. We pay enough taxes to support our school district.
I’m not buying it
Am I the only one that finds it ironic that a president whose policies allow hardened criminals, enemy agents, and unlimited drugs to enter our country daily, thinks that shooting down a few balloons will convince Americans he’s concerned about our security. I’m not buying it. I find it difficult to believe that half the voters in this country are enabling this outrageous breach of our national security at the border.
Target practice
I’m really glad that our Air Force is getting some serious practice shooting down objects that can’t shoot back. Did everyone hear that the missile used to take down the Chinese spy balloon cost the American taxpayers $400,000? Don’t forget the cost of the airplane and the pilot. Did our Air Force use the same type of missiles to shoot down the three UFO’s? Another missile completely missed the intended target, where did that missile land?
East Palestine, Ohio
Ohio: Why aren’t the environmentalists and the climate change alarmists jumping all over this horrific accident? Just looking at hundreds of dead fish and other dead animals by the local streams, make us take a longer look down the road. Testing well water now in private homes is a waste of time and resources. It takes an average of two months for ground water to be filtered into private wells. All of them need to be re-tested after Easter. What about the toxic chemicals in the burn off? If a spy balloon can travel all the way from China, what happened to everything that was supposedly burned off?
Consequences
Vice President Kamala Harris was just repeating what we all know; that Russia has committed atrocity against humanity. The question is, you make that statement, what are the consequences? Everybody is saying that he has committed war crimes, but what is going to happen to him as far as being held accountable? That’s the question we should be hearing. What’s going to happen to him because it’s just absolutely terrible what he has done and there needs to be consequences.
Train wreck
Biden’s response to the train wreck; did I do that?
Box of rocks
After working on the railroad for years, I’m a journeyman railroad machinist and I’m a journeyman railroad car repairman and I’ve been to plenty of wrecks, not plenty but some, and the secretary of transportation is dumber than a box of rocks. He doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. It would seem to me that these politicians wouldn’t put someone in there that doesn’t know what the hell is going on.
Ukraine aid
I’d like to know where the billions and billions of dollars in aid being sent to Ukraine is coming from. It’s from what fund in our national government? And also, how can we be upset when China may be threatening to aid Russia when we’re aiding Ukraine. We’re just leaving ourselves open for a big, big mess by sending all of those billions of dollars of aid to Ukraine. It’s gotta stop sometime because this war can’t go on indefinitely with the United States paying the bills.
