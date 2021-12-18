Last week I took you on a bit of a journey through some of the Christmas memories of my childhood and early adulthood. There was a hint at the end that there might be more tales of the holiday season this time around. I can safely tell you now: there was an 18 year span from 1970 through 1987 when life must have been fairly unremarkable. Or I just wasn’t paying much attention.
When your best Christmas memory over that long a stretch of time is actually a New Year’s memory, chances are things were a bit humdrum. But what a memory! Four guys in a beater van for 20-plus hours on the road to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl football game. We did stuff we shouldn’t have.
Stuff like sleep walking in sock feet until the socks disintegrated and the bare feet nearly did the same, four miles against traffic in the dead of night on a southbound interstate highway. Well…okay…I was the only one who did that. The Mississippi State Police who picked me up were very kind, retracing my steps back south to the van, which was tucked into a roadside rest. My three stalwart companions hadn’t missed me, so the troopers had me kick their sleeping bags til they woke up. To be honest, I think I did that on my own, with no coaxing by the cops. Either way, it was fun. There were extenuating circumstances involving every drop of alcohol available in southern Mississippi that night, so the lawmen gave us a half-hearted warning and went on their way, muttering something about “stupid yankees” and about how the South really did win the War Between the States, regardless of how the history books have distorted the truth.
The Lost Weekend culminated in a Penn State loss to Oklahoma on New Year’s Eve by 14-0 as 1972 became 1973…a loss that was reversed years later when it was determined the hated Sooners had cheated by playing ineligible student athletes.
1974 found me to be a married man (for just over a month), and as newly weds will, we wanted to share family traditions. Her family always had homemade oyster stew on Christmas Eve, and –if you’ve followed my holiday tales, you already know–my shareable tradition was raspberry tapioca whip. Oysters happen to be the only seafood I can happily live without. You can’t make them not remind me of someone’s bad head cold served up in a dish. I tried though…I really did. My smile and my enthusiasm were patently false, and I know she knew it.
On the other hand, her first ever effort at my comfort food came up way short of average…and yet again, I felt compelled to lie with an appreciative smile smeared across my face.
Christmas of 1982 promised to be spectacular…our first-born was due to arrive on December 19th. He was a fetus…what did he know about schedules? Nothing. Nothing at all. Maybe he was just smart enough not to show up for oyster stew. Lucky little blighter!
He didn’t show up in time to nestle into a manger under the Christmas tree, but he should be here in plenty of time to at least be a tax deduction. By the 29th we were doing jumping jacks in the living room–although to this day I don’t know what I thought it would accomplish for me to do them with her. New year’s Eve and time was running out for the tax deduction. We redoubled the jumping jacks, we went for long drives on bumpy roads, we performed ancient incantations. We gave it up and collapsed, missing the midnight hour entirely. Six days later, a baby the size of a first-grader showed up after 26 hours of labor. Twenty-four hours later, one of his three future sisters was born to a young mother 300 miles to the north. It would be five years before that young mother and I met at a bachelor auction, both of us recently single again.
That was May, 1988, and on Christmas Eve that year, 14 days before we officially blended our families, she and her three girls and I went to the hospital where she worked. We sang Christmas carols to one of her patients, a woman alone in the world, with no one else to wish her a happy Christmas.
My string of largely unremarkable Christmas’es had come to an end.
By the next Christmas, the fifth and last member of the siblings had arrived…a fourth sister for the solitary son to wonder how he came to be so badly-outnumbered. I know his pain.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.