In December of 1921 one hundred years ago, there was a wind in the Valley of almost cyclonic proportions that destroyed a Sayre landmark. The following is the story as told by the Evening Times.
Sayre’s “Seven Sisters” are no more.
Two of the “sisters” died in infancy, two died in middle age and the earthly careers of the three remaining “sisters” ended during a terrific windstorm December 18, 1921.
It was about 2:30 o’clock when the storm commenced. Rain fell in torrents. Lightening flashed from horizon to zenith. Thunder reverberated. Then the wind commenced blowing. It gradually increased in intensity. By 3 o’clock there was a gale. Limbs of trees commenced falling. Houses were rocking on foundations. At 3:30 o’clock the storm had almost reached cyclonic proportions. Houses were quivering as though clutched by gigantic hands. Glass windows were crushed inward. Trees were leveled and chimneys were blown from houses. At 3:30 o’clock there was a loud crash, streams of electricity shot 50 feet in the air amidst this weird display of the strength of nature the last three of the “Seven Sisters” fell to rise no more.
At the northeastern corner of Howard Elmer Park, the “Seven Sisters” were planted many years before. There were originally seven shoots of poplar from the same base. They were “christened” by the late A. B. Shearer and the name “Seven Sisters” was given. Two of the trees died when young. Then those remaining were called the “Five Sisters” About the year 1915 another died followed still by another. This left the three trees growing from the same base and became known as the “Three Sisters”. At their base was a seat and it was a convenient place for people to wait for street cars. It was also a good place to keep an appointment. “Meet me at the Three Sisters” was frequently said by lovers who were not afraid to be seen together, but it was not a place of assignation for streetlights were two numerous.
The storm was at its height Sunday morning when the trees fell. One tree crashed downward on the walk across the park and did no damage. Another fell on two piles belonging to the Waverly Sayre and Athens Traction Company, carrying them to the ground. A pole holding a guy wire was knocked over against a tree. Nearly half of a hundred wires were torn down and when they came in contact, they kneed off, with spurts of electricity shooting upward. The third tree fell across Packer Avenue, hitting an electric light feed wire in front of the Acacia Club (where the Sayre Public Library now stands) and carrying it downward to a cable belonging to the Valley Telephone Company. At that point of contact the electric display was the brightest and flashes of light extended upward fully 50 feet,
O. Roy Haverly, driver of the motor fire truck, who had apartments in the town hall saw the flashes of light as the “Three Sisters” fell and he called out the firemen. Then under command of D. P. Tierney, fire chief, the firemen assisted the police in guarding the dangerous place at the intersection of Packer and Elmer Avenues. Half a hundred wires were in the street at that point, carried down by the three poplar trees and the police and fireman remained on guard until the current was turned off and all danger was past. The men continued on duty for they thought their assistance might be needed at other points. Shortly after the fall of the “Three Sisters” the storm decreased in intensity, the wind slackened and by daylight the skies had cleared.
With the coming of dawn M. E. Wells, street commissioner, and Willis Green, a policeman, secured axes and they chopped the “Three Sisters” into log lengths. The “Three Sisters” would be replenishing fires to ward off winter chilly grasp. Thus was the end of the last of the “Seven Sisters”.
Many persons were frightened by the severe storm and in at least one instance a man thought his home was being burglarized, when a glass window was blown inward. A limb fell across a trolley wire, near the D. L. & W. railroad bridge during the storm and broke the wire in two places. Many telephone lines were knocked out and one line of streetlights was put out of service.
The storm did but little damage on the Seneca Division of the Lehigh. The roofs were blown off three box cars in a siding at Oaks Corners and a tree was blown down near the tracks at Yale and had to be moved. No poles and no wires were blown down on the Auburn and Wyoming divisions both poles and wires were damaged.
The velocity of the wind during the height of the storm was not known but it was the consensus of opinion that never was there a storm in Sayre that more nearly reached the proportions of a cyclone.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.