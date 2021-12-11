Generations of kids grew up breathless with anticipation, waiting for the Sears Christmas Catalogue to arrive in the mailbox. Those who were, like I was, the youngest in the family, had to wait for the Big Kids to paw their way through the important pages, i.e. the toy section, before getting a shot at circling the pictures of their most wanted things in the whole world.
Eventually, there I would be, up on my knees in a kitchen chair so I could lean my entire upper half across the dinner table, studying the pages, stubby little #2 pencil in hand, the yellow shaft dented and chipped by the teeth of older siblings who had ignored our mother’s instructions not to chew their pencils. All those brightly colored pictures of games and toys and Fort Apache and the big red barn and farm critters…a kid could go crazy circling the good stuff until his adorable little eyes fairly popped out of his head.
There was the life-changing Christmas Eve when Santa himself waved at me from a living room window…life-changing because he nearly caught me sucking my thumb, and I had been sworn to stop the habit by Christmas or risk getting no toys. A close call, it was.
As a teenager, the toys had become more serious…we’re talking footballs and shoulder pads and helmets, games like Clue or Pirate and Traveler, or a Civil War board game full of strategy, played by up to four people at a time.
I barely had time to open up the box holding my very own hunting rifle… a great little brush gun–a Winchester lever action 30-30–when the furnace in the Laceyville fire hall blew up, destroying all the fire equipment. Eventually, about half of the business district was gone before a huge response from surrounding communities, extending all the way to Wilkes-Barre, brought the catastrophe to a smoldering end.
I scored some leave time in early December, 1967, to get home from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for the holiday (or thereabout)...if I could find a way. I was in my second year as an enlisted air-to-ground radio operator, and the opportunity came out of nowhere. A career NCO I worked with stepped up and volunteered to drive me home, even though we passed his own home about two hours south of mine…Sgt Joe Ondreko of Trucksville gets a shout out for going above and beyond, 54 years ago this week.
The Republic Of Turkey is nearly 100% Muslim, and the NATO agreement between them and us required all civilian workers on the base to be Turkish (or Kurdish, of which there were a handful), but the vast gap in religious and cultural differences melted away entirely as they strove to make the Christian Holiday as homey for the those of us who were celebrants as they could.
On the other hand, some of the NCOs who welcomed me to the place (I arrived on Sunday,December 15th, 1968) had me about stumbling drunk within an hour. I checked into my squadron and was immediately invited to enjoy a bit of eggnog with four or five lifers who seemed like a jovial bunch, generous to a fault. Now, I had tried eggnog once or twice, and I had no real affinity for it, but I was the New Meat…I didn’t want to appear unsociable so I bellied right up to the stuff they poured into a plastic cup from a two gallon pitcher. That stuff could have peeled the hide off of a passing camel caravan–there were many of those–and it tore its way down my unsuspecting throat like a gasoline fire. I hadn’t eaten anything for untold hours on the stop-and go-flight that took me to Diyarbakir, and my empty stomach recoiled like the jolt of a loosely held 12 gauge shotgun. Nearly kicked me across the room, it did. There was more to this eggnog than mere dairy product…but I was compelled to “be a man,” in the presence of these career drinkers. Gamely I plowed on through three large tumblers, each swallow ripping another hole in the walls of my stomach. I don’t remember if or when I was introduced to the chow hall, but I most definitely fell sound asleep minutes after the opening credits of the movie that was being shown in the base theater/gymnasium that evening. Don’t ask me what movie it might have been.
A year later, I was home for Christmas as a newly minted military veteran, having completed my turn at the beck and call of a grateful nation. I had done all my gift shopping in Turkey and shipped it home ahead of my departure from that part of the world. It was a pleasant surprise to me when it all arrived in plenty of time to stash under the big old tree in my parents’ living room.
I know there were things under that tree for me, but the happiness of being there at all was what I remember about Christmas, 1969. Even the fact that my little old dog remembered me when I got home, jumping all over me and leaving an excitement piddle all over the living room floor (the dog, not me!) stands out all these years later as a highlight of homecoming.
There have been more than a half century of Christmas’s since my reintroduction to civilian life…maybe a tale or two to be revisited next week if you will indulge me.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.