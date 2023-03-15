Everyday, I get three or four robo phone calls offering to send me a free COVID test kit each month. There are eight tests in each kit. I don’t want hundreds of free COVID kits piling up around my house like President Biden’s top secret files in his garage in Delaware. Senator Rand Paul told me that my natural immunity, after recovering from having COVID, is worth 27 times more than any vaccine. I know people who got three or four COVID vaccine shots and they still came down with the virus.
I’d like an apology
While the Mexican drug cartel is apologizing for the deaths of two Americans killed by gunfire, I want an apology for the thousands of Americans killed by their drugs and a hundred more Americans who will die today.
We’re having trouble
Biden wanted to send $6.8 million to Ukraine and we’re having trouble with Social Security and Medicare.
Rest in peace, Mellie
Thank you Morning Times on Feb. 24 for recognizing the passing of Mellie, the community therapy dog. She brought a lot of love and comfort to many people in the area. Now that she’s crossed over the rainbow bridge, she watches over the many dogs and cats at our local shelters, waiting for a happy ending. Kindly support these shelters, thank you.
Back from the dead
People think Elvis died in Graceland, they found him in California under the name John Burrows. If you want to find Tupac Shakur look in Cuba.
And then there were two
No thanks to the Borough, somebody finally sold the junk car, now we’re down to two. Thank you very much.
Where are you, road crew?
Does Athens Borough have a road crew anymore because I didn’t see them out one time last summer.
