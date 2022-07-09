Guns are not the problem. It is the politicians, lobbyist and lack of regulation on guns.
Politicians are tied to the gun lobby and all the money they get from them. The lobbyists have too much money from the gun manufacturers and the NRA to use to influence the politicians to keep any meaningful laws from being enacted on the sale and size of weapons being sold, who can own what kind of weapons and what if any certification is necessary to buy certain weapons. We have rules on who and when someone can drive a car, fly a plane. In most states you have to have a life preserver on while on the water and in most cases a water safety course certificate to operate a boat to mention just a few instances where government has enacted legislation to protect people. It just doesn’t happen with guns.
Most civilizations are measured by the value they place on life. We place regulations who can hunt and what kind of weapon can be used but seem to make it open season on humans as exampled by all the mass shooting. Too many people are listening to the rhetoric of the politicians as absurd as their comments are. Voltaire said, “Those who can make people believe absurdities, can make people commit atrocities.” January 6 illustrates this truth. We are faced with politicians who may have education but are unable or unwilling to concede that they might be wrong.
In criminal cases they say follow the money. I say follow the money of our elected leaders. Those who accept money from gun lobbyists, gun manufactures or the NRA should be voted out of office. If our politicians would spend half the effort they have on abortion on gun legislation we could see thousands of lives saved. It is time to recognize that we have politicians who are speaking down the us believing that we will accept whatever they say. It is time for people to speak up and stop the lies and vote the idiots out of office. Recognize that these propagandists want to have control of government with no checks and balances.
James Madison recognized this danger when he said, “The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.