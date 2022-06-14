Concerns
of Attack
U.S. citizens no longer have to worry about Putin attacking us with nuclear weapons. There won’t be anything left to attack when our current regime gets done with our country. So sad.
Vote of No Confidence
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no confidence vote on Monday with the support of his conservative party. I bet President Biden is very happy that we don’t use the same system in the United States. Sleepy Joe’s no confidence vote will come on Nov. 8, 2022. Joe will survive, but what will happen to his fellow Democrats?
Student Loans
My granddaughter decided to go to college in New York State. I took a deep breath and co-signed on her student loans. She flunked the first semester. I paid over $5,000 to get her out of debt. I am still waiting to be repaid. What is President Biden going to do for a poor, foolish grandparent?
Adoption Over Abortion
Since Roe v. Wade was passed into law, over 63 million babies have been aborted. Another solution to an abortion is called adoption. My parents adopted a son. Many families in America are paying fortunes to adopt a child. Why can’t our government spend more money to save a life than they do to sacrifice one on the altar of abortion?
Biden on TV
As the world burns, Joe Biden plays the brain game. He has no solution for inflation, high gasoline prices, high food prices and people getting past the southern border. He went on the Jimmy Kimmel Show and blamed the Republican Party and Donald Trump. Biden should have stayed home and solved American problems instead of going on national television with a woke comedian, who is well-known as a Trump basher.
Who Benefitted?
What did the American Rescue Plan rescue? How about 579,000 federal prisoners? They got paid. I guess it pays to be a criminal. We voted for these fools, time to vote them out come the midterms.
Protecting Citizens
I was intrigued by something I heard on the news the other day following the recent violence. We can ask those young people to register with Selective Service when they turn 18 to protect our country, but they could not be protected from the shooting at Tops Market, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas or in the hospital Tulsa, Okla. They can be killed there, doing their ordinary duties, but yet they are required to register to protect the country in times of war. Make that make sense.
Gas Prices
Use it up, wear it out, make do. These realities this summer will be very helpful when the high price of gasoline collides with winter heating bills.
Election Behavior
Donald Trump made it blindingly obvious for months leading up to the 2020 election that he would yell and scream that it was rigged if he lost. In the 2016 election, he was completely transparent about the fact that he would only accept the results if he won. It was always going to be the same in 2020. Even though it became clear out of the realm of observable reality that he had lost, it was similarly clear that he would stop at nothing to overturn the results. He didn’t hide this at the time, even if he would dependably lie about it later.
Policy Decisions
Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of every foreign policy matter since he’s been in office, and now he’s on the wrong side of every domestic policy. Hey Joe, you should have listened to Obama and not run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.