Socialism
If Democrats want to be socialists, why don’t they work for nothing?
Slippery Sidewalks
Caller 1: I was just wondering when the Code Enforcement Officer is going to do something about the sidewalks on Chemung Street. Both sides still have snow and ice on them. Heck, I’m 76 and got out and got mine taken care of.
Caller 2: The person who was complaining about the sidewalks not being cleared after the ice storm is clearly not a homeowner. Until there was a prolonged warm up on the weather, nothing short of a blow torch, or maybe dynamite, was going to dislodge the almost two inches of solid ice that was deposited on Valley sidewalks and driveways. I am a walker, and I completely agree that there is plenty of cause to complain about both Athens and Sayre residents who do not clear their sidewalks after it snows, but this time your criticism was misplaced.
Mask Mistake
We’re making a big mistake in doing away with mask-wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing at this time. Thank God COVID cases have slowed. But they have slowed, they have not ceased. We still need to be vigilant. This is not the time to let our guard down. We have not yet reached herd immunity. Please keep wearing a mask, social distancing and hand sanitizing until we do indeed reach herd immunity.
COVID Tests
I signed up for the four free COVID testing kits that Biden said would be going to the public, and I was wondering if anybody had received any in this area, because I certainly haven’t. I wondered when we could expect them.
China Troubles
I finally got my free COVID tests from the government, and much to my surprise, they’re made in China. How shameful. And also, why are we not boycotting the Beijing Olympics? This is ridiculous that we’re just letting this country go.
Editor’s Note: The Biden Administration is participating in a diplomatic boycott, which according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, “means that the United States will not send a high-level, official delegation to the Olympics, which would usually be featured in the photo opportunities at the opening and closing ceremonies.” The Obama Administration also did this during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
Inflation
Caller 1: The inflation a year ago when Donald Trump left office was 0.7 percent. The inflation rate after one year of Joe Biden is 7.5 percent. Enough said.
Caller 2: Way to go, Joe. It only took President Biden one year to break a 40-year-old record. Currently, inflation is at 7.5 percent. That’s what it was in 1982. Every American feels the crunch, whether it’s at the gas pump, the grocery store or both. Biden says the high inflation is only temporary, but he isn’t doing anything to improve it. The whole problem between Russia and Ukraine could escalate gas prices very quickly.
Phone Book
I want to know of a publisher of a White or Yellow Page telephone directory in the Sayre-Athens-Waverly area. I have searched high and low for one. I am computer illiterate and cannot use the internet. Every place I’ve checked does not publish paper directories anymore.
Ukraine
Caller 1: If President Biden states that he is not going to send American troops to Ukraine — of course if you can believe him — then why in the world is he sending troops to Poland and Romania. What in the world do they have to do with anything? I don’t know why our troops are going overseas for a conflict that is not ours to fight.
Caller 2: We need Trump back in the White House now. He’ll take care of Putin.
Trump and Toilets
Of the many obsessions that Donald Trump inflicted on the public during his four years in office, one of the most bizarre was his fixation with toilets. He told reporters in 2019 “People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times as opposed to once.” What was that all about? I never had that problem? Clearly it was a Trump-specific issue. But last week a theory emerged. Perhaps it wasn’t Trump’s diet or the tiny demons inside of him that required him to flush, flush and flush again — but the fact that he was shoving classified documents down the bowl.
Editor’s Note: The quote was made in regards to Trump’s desire to deregulate water systems due to lack of water pressure, which supposedly made it take more flushes to get rid of movements.
Touching Story
I was all ready to root for the Bengals in the Super Bowl until I read the article about Marylou and Dale Kitchen in the Saturday paper, a tribute to Brent and Jana. My heart goes out to them, and now I am definitely a Rams fan. Go Rams!
Grocery Stores
It’s nice that we have Grand Unions (across) New York. Is there any way we could get one now in Waverly, or in Sayre or Athens? We need another grocery store in this area, especially in the Elmer Avenue and Keystone Avenue vicinity.
