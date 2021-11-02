Nuclear Worries
To all the Democrats that complained about Trump having his thumb on the nuclear button — do you really want Joe Biden to have his thumb on it?
Caravan Questions
Back in the Marine Corps in the early 1960s, we did a 40-mile hike. These people in the caravans coming up from the south look in better shape than we did with just a 40-mile hike. Their clothes aren’t torn, their shoes aren’t worn out, nobody lost any fat. So who is taking care of them?
Weather and Demons
Listen, this climate change is propaganda. If you read the bible, you know that seasons will be here until the end of time. Of course a lot of people don’t believe the bible, but that’s what the Lord says. And you’ve got a lot of these ghost hunters on the television. When you die, your soul either goes to Hades or to Heaven. Who these ghosts are, they’re actually demons.
Dangerous Words
What is the most dangerous word in the world today? It’s “Data.” With data, there are two sides — fact or fiction. For this country, it’s fiction because big tech and big business control it. See you on the other side.
Political Obscenities
Caller 1: I am calling to comment about Athens Borough. A resident of Athens Borough has an extremely profane political sign hanging off of their front porch. It is a few blocks from the school, and is clearly relaying their message regarding the current president. I would be calling regardless of which color the sign is — red or blue. The sign is profane. Children don’t need to read it, and neither do I.
Caller 2: Shame on the people on East Frederick Street with the flag with obscenities on it. Is there no limit to the depth to which people will sink in the name of politics?
No Answers
I have a question for all the Dems who voted for Mr. Biden. When your child asks you one of those questions, do just give them a dazed look, say nothing then turn around and walk away. That’s just like our President.
Problem with
Political Ad
In the recent newspaper ad, was it really necessary to state the write-in candidates are freedom-loving patriots? It sounds like a dog whistle for insurrection supporters and believers in the big lie.
Building a Wall
My mailman told me that President Biden just had a $2 million wall erected around his house on the beach. Since he only earns $400,000 per year, he would have to be President for five years to pay it off. Maybe he could borrow the money from his son Hunter’s sale of his pricey paintings. We all know who is stuck paying this bill. President Trump donated his $1.6 million salary over four years to charity, and even that would not have paid for Biden’s new fence. God save America.
Pope and POTUS
I see Pelosi and Biden went to visit the Pope. They had to go now, because I’m pretty sure their battery-powered airplane isn’t gonna make it there later on.
Liberty AND Death
I feel while there are some vaccine refusers who do so out of ignorance, maybe perceived political loyalty or just misplaced fear. But I think the great majority just object to being told what to do. This sentiment goes back to Patrick Henry’s quote, “Give me liberty or give me death.” The problem, of course, is that your liberty may contribute to someone’s death. Frankly, I’m fed up with your ridiculous behavior.
Right and Wrong
What age should a child know the difference between right and wrong? Or is it up to the parents to decide that?
Weed Watching
I was amused by the weed watchers’ concerns. All walks of life frequent marijuana dispensaries just like they do the liquor store and pharmacies. People put groceries, medications, alcohol in car trunks, on the floor, under the seats, in glove compartments and that is OK, but putting weed there isn’t ok. Huh. Maybe while you are busy pointing a finger you will notice the three pointing back at you and will recognize your own imperfections here.
Time to Change
It’s time the do-nothing Congress started working for the people of this country who got them elected and not for the good of their party. I’m tired of their politics, it’s exhausting. Is this what my tax dollars are all about? They’re more concerned with who is going to control Congress. They want to rule not govern this country! I don’t see bipartisanship on anything anytime soon. So sad!
