“For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power,” this is the ad-lib that President Biden made at the end of his speech in Warsaw.
The remark created quite an uproar from the White House to the Kremlin and our allies in NATO and the EU.
Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, responded to Biden. Here are some excerpts, “First of all, it’s a personal insult. And one can hardly imagine a place for personal insult in rhetoric’s of a political leader, and especially a political leader of the greatest country in the world, of the United States.”
“So, we’re really sorry about that. And his statement involves whether Putin should be in power in Russia. Of course, it is completely unacceptable. It is not for the United States president to decide who is going to be and who is president of the Russian Federation. It is people of Russia who are deciding during the election.”
I think that most Americans would agree with Peskov’s remarks it does recognize Biden as the President of the greatest country in the world (Sorry Donald & Xi) and that the people of Russia should decide on its leader.
Since it is doubtful that Putin could be removed through free elections, we must explore other alternatives.
Let’s start with the old adage, “he who lives by the sword should die by the sword.”
The first thing that comes to mind is the use of Putin’s main choice to rid him of his political opponents — yes, you’re right if you guessed poison. The most recent victim was Alexi Navalny in 2008 but he was proceeded by Alexander Litvinenko, Viktor Yoshchenko and Sergei Skirpal and his daughter. Let’s not forget the use of sarin in Syria’s civil which killed 1400.
Navalny in a court appearance said that we will remember Putin as, “Vladimir the Underpants Poisoner.”
It could well be the Russian military, particularly the generals for self-preservation. Remember Yeltsin bombarded the Kremlin.
Or think of the estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Russian troops killed. What if the Russian gold star mothers were to march on the Kremlin.
Last but not least, the Russian people have been lied to by Putin through his control of the media. Once they learn the truth will they want a WAR CRIMINAL as their president?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.