Just about 100 years ago this week on October 1, the following story ran in many newspapers along the route of the Lehigh Valley Railroad. The information came from E. E. Loomis who was then President of the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
Various unions of railroad workers are taking or have taken strike votes and their spokesmen have filled the air with threats of complete tie-ups. This is the problem of labor. As I view the situation, it is impossible to comply completely with the demands of labor and many shippers and give the American people the character of transportation service they desire and to which they are entitled.
Wage increases granted during federal control and subsequently by the Labor Board amounted to approximately 92 percent above those paid in 1917. These increases probably were necessary. I am a strong believer that the best efficiency is obtainable only from a force of satisfied men who are not only receiving a living wage, but also enough to maintain themselves according to American standards. But wages are not alone involved in the percent controversy with labor. True the labor board has ordered a reduction of 12 percent from the peak, but this apparently does not disturb the union heads nearly so much as the elimination of the National Agreements covering rules and working conditions they drew and prevailed upon the Railroad Administration to accept.
As a result of these agreements piece work in railroad shops was abolished, workers in most crafts were paid time and a half for work after eight hours and on Sundays and holidays, seniority of service was made a fetish, practically controlling promotions without regard to efficiency. Laborers were made skilled mechanics over night and without regard to their qualifications. Various rules calculated to increase wages were put into effect and old-time discipline was upset by the creation of Boards of Adjustments, located at Washington, to which any disgruntled employee might appeal his case, and have it reviewed by a tribunal of men totally unfamiliar with local conditions and upon which the public, which pays the bills was unrepresented.
With the ending of government operation and the creation of the Labor Board of Adjustment under the Transportation Act the Boards of Adjustments were abolished and early last spring the Labor Board ordered the abrogation of the National Agreements. Instead, it told the railroad and their employees to get together on each road and make new agreements regarding working conditions which would be mutually satisfactory.
This has been the attempt, but with no great success. Union leaders have insisted upon the acceptance by the roads of agreements practically identical with the ones made with the Railroad Administration. Consequently, the question has gone back once more to the Labor Board, and it is this situation which brought forth the recent decision on the subject of overtime. The Board by a majority of eight to one declared that while shop craft employees should be paid time and a half after eight hours, works of that class used in emergency work in order to keep running would receive only their straight time when working on Sundays and holidays.
This decision has been received with great dissatisfaction by the shop craft unions, and it is reported they are taking a strike vote in regard to it. The four transportation brotherhoods, the switchmen, the telegraphers and possibly others are also taking strike votes on the recent wage reductions and because the managers of the railroads will not agree that no effort will be made to modify the working conditions these various crafts obtained during Federal control.
That is the general railroad labor situation today. Whether all or any of these organizations which vote to strike will do so is questionable. That they have no expectation of success seems unlikely if the public can be made to understand that they are not seeking to continue working conditions which eight of the nine members of the Labor Board have recently agreed were burdensome, unreasonable, and unjust.
This was just the beginning of events that led to July 1, 1922, when the Great Railroad Strike of 1922 commonly known as the Railway Shopmen’s Strike was called. 400,000 railroad works walked of the job across the country because of wage reductions.
Edward Eugene Loomis was born April 2, 1864, in German Flats, NY. He was no stranger to the Valley area. He was a trustee of the Robert Packer Hospital. He was also an executor of the estate of Samuel L. Clemens and was president and director of the Mark Twain Company.
Loomis went to work in the law department of the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad. He then worked in the office of the general superintendent of the Erie Railroad. In 1894 he was made superintendent of the Tioga County Pennsylvania division of the Erie Railroad. He was then manager of the Blossburg Coal Company. In 1898 he was appointed general superintendent of the New York, Susquehanna, and Western Railway and of the Wilkes-Barre and Eastern Railroad, in 1899 the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad under William Haynes Truesdale was reorganized, and Loomis was hired. He was president of the Lehigh Valley Railroad from 1917 to 1937. He died July 11, 1937
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.