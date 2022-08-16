Football Fiasco
Caller 1: I think the Sayre school board should be very proud of their stuff and all the trouble they have caused, especially for the seniors that were supposed to play football this year. They had since January to do something, but waited until the last minute to do something and blame Athens because they won’t accept their troubles. I think the schools should be merged together anyway.
Caller 2: I live in Sayre and have been following the high school football dilemma. I do not blame Athens for their decision. It was the right one. Pat McDonald hit the nail on the head in his Thursday, Aug. 11 article. He is right in so many ways. No football is not the end of the world. Look at Northeast Bradford. They don’t have football, and the district continues to thrive. I’m hoping something can be done as a solution for everybody involved.
Caller 3: For a co-op on the Sayre and Athens football teams, the best players would get picked. It shouldn’t be up to the school board. Sports are supposed to be for the kids.
Quiet Please
What ever happened to the library being a silent place? When I was a child, when we went into a library, we were supposed to whisper and not talk out loud. There were people in there reading and studying who needed quiet time. In the local libraries, I have seen people carrying on conversations loud enough for everyone to hear. It disturbs those who want quiet while they’re in there. Please, when you’re in the library, keep your voices down.
Empty Houses
I’m calling in regards to all these empty houses. They have no “For Sale” or “For Rent” signs on them. I was wondering how to get ahold of the people that own them.
Social Security
As a senior citizen, I’m getting nervous. I recently read that the government is trying to use Medicare money to support Obamacare. What will happen is that they will soon say they are short of money and will need to cut our benefits. For years, the government has borrowed money from social security, giving them “I owe yous.” It reminds me of my kids when they asked to borrow money, but really they mean “give me.” You’re always hearing how Social Security is a problem to the government, that they want to cut back the benefits. I don’t know about you, but I can’t afford that. Remember things like this in November.
Navigation Troubles
I’ve finally figured out why this country girl has no sense of direction. I’ve lived my whole life in an area where the Northern Tier is south of the Southern Tier and the Southern Tier is north of the Northern Tier. At least my car knows where it’s going.
World Domination
The last gentile world power won’t be America, it won’t be Russia and it won’t be China. It will be the revived Roman Empire.
IRS Agents
I’m calling about the 87,000 IRS agents. I think we should defund the IRS like we did with the police departments. If they have to carry a gun, they should be wearing a body cam and go to a police academy for all the training, and just like police officers, be held liable for any actions for lawsuits.
Suggestion for McLinko
I have a suggestion for Commissioner McClinko who has publicly declared his desire to reduce the number of county jobs. Instead of next targeting the county library, why not shut down the airport? At a cost of nearly half a million dollars to maintain for, at best, a dozen residents to use, it would be a taxpayer friendly choice. Or perhaps this “housing specialist” office the county started up a few years ago. Working for a social services agency, I have tried to refer dozens of people for help over the years only to be told they have no resources or time to help anyone. Skip the middle man and let the the Main Link — who the county is contracting with for duplicate services — handle the work. Both options would save the library.
