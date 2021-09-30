Editor,
We the people of the USA have been at war now with COVID for about one and half years. The casualties have now surpassed 1 in 500 Americans. The Delta variant has led to a surge in hospitalizations. ICUs are being overwhelmed. Children, especially those that are too young to be vaccinated, now account for 3 to 4% of all hospitalizations.
Unfortunately, we only have three weapons in this war: vaccines, masks, and social distancing. Admittedly they aren’t perfect weapons. In fact, as many people have complained, vaccines had to be rushed in order to save as many people as possible. Former President Trump called this effort Operation Warp Speed for a reason. One would hope in a war effort a community would come together for the good of all of us.
It appears to have been just the opposite in a rally held in Alperon Park by Mr. Bennett and our County Commissioner Mr. McLinko. The rally was replete with conspiracy theory, questionable information, and a political agenda.
The clearest example of the misuse of this time was a phone call with Mr. McLinko’s friend, Steve Bannon, a man who was arrested for stealing money from the fund he created to help fund the border wall. Rather than bring the community together Mr. Bannon used the time for his political agenda.
As far as I could discern there were no public health experts at this rally. Instead, there were two ex-CIA people who quoted unverified medical information from a Canadian doctor whose conclusions have been seriously contested by the rest of the medical community.
The language in the rally in general was appallingly divisive as the headline “Stand now or you will have no ground to stand on later” would suggest. Who are the “they” in a subsequent quote “They are coming for your jobs, your livelihood, your kids. When are “we” going to say no?”
Let me repeat, there are only three weapons in this war against the virus: vaccines, masks, and social distancing. That was apparent in the graphic the Morning Times published from Guthrie comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated. The graphic clearly showed how people who were unvaccinated comprised the vast majority of those hospitalized and in the ICU.
As far as I could tell nowhere in the rallies that have been held was there a discussion of how best to defeat COVID and protect our health and community. Mr. McLinko reported that he and his wife did get the vaccine. Good for them. Apparently, they had enough faith in the vaccine to do so. He would better serve our County by having a different rally that explains why he chose that route.
Maybe he could facilitate a discussion of what alternatives there are that people can get behind so that we minimize COVID spread even if the county does only have one third of its residents vaccinated. We need to keep our schools and businesses open and as well as protect each other. We need solutions not divisive rhetoric based on unverified claims.
Albert Lichtenstein
Athens Township
