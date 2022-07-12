Editor,
Several years, or perhaps a lifetime, ago, I wrote a letter to the editor for several local papers. This letter was about Sheriff Waters and his decision to put “In God We Trust” stickers on department vehicles. The letter was also about the separation of church and state, and how this country was not founded on Christianity, made evident by several writings from the founding fathers that I quoted. Well, as you may have heard, the wall separating us from the religious zealots has not just crumbled a bit more, but huge chunks have fallen out and struck us godless heathens right in the solar plexus.
The big story, of course, was the overturning of Roe v Wade (more on that in a minute), but what may have slipped past some of you was two things: 1). the Courts ruling that a football coach could lead his players in prayer on the 50 yard line. His intentions were obvious, given his decision to pick such an ostentatious location. I imagine this will last as long as it takes some other coach to ask their players to join hands and praise Satan, and 2). the Courts ruling that Maine cannot exclude religious schools from a tuition assistance program that allows parents to use vouchers to send their children to public or private schools. Freedom of speech and the freedom of religion, so say the Supreme Court. I don’t make the rules.
Anyway, some Christian nationalists have dumped a pot of grease on this already slippery slope with the striking down of Roe v Wade. The obliteration of bodily autonomy is bad, but where this will take us is worse, and the religious right couldn’t be happier. You see, Christian conservatives have used abortion for decades as a way to seek out and gather single-issue voters. And it worked. Abortion is a moral issue, they say. Days after 9/11, Jerry Falwell went on the 700 Club and told Pat Robertson “The abortionists have got to bear some burden for this because God will not be mocked.”
Justice Thomas has stated that the cases that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, should be reconsidered.
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill, during a speech said the supreme court’s decision was an “historic victory for white life.” Her campaign managers say she misspoke, and maybe she did, but the fact that in January 2021, shortly after she was elected, she also quoted Hitler in a speech, leads me to think otherwise.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, which has a total ban on abortion except when the life of the mother is in danger, was asked “If a 13-year-old in Arkansas is raped by a relative, that 13-year-old cannot get an abortion in Arkansas. Are you comfortable with that?” his response was “I would prefer a different outcome than that, but that’s not the debate today in Arkansas”, effectively washing his hands of his own deeds.
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert recently stated “The church is supposed to direct the government, the government is not supposed to direct the church. I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk. This is not in the Constitution…” She is incorrect, and is one of many of our elected officials who thinks Sharia is a terrible thing and shouldn’t be allowed to happen here, but is just fine with Christian law.
With the passage of Texas’ senate 8 bill, abortion is illegal after 6 weeks, with the exception being a medical emergency. At 6 weeks, you might not even know you’re pregnant. When a group of doctors, writing in the New England Journal of Medicine, interviewed several caregivers and medical professionals in Texas, they found that “Patients with pregnancy complications or preexisting medical conditions that may be exacerbated by pregnancy are being forced to delay an abortion until their conditions become life-threatening and qualify as medical emergencies.”
With about 22 states already severely limiting or outright banning abortion, we’ll have to wait and see who else follows along with their subjugation of women. It’s very surreal to me that, if you’re not an organ donor, it’s illegal to harvest your organs, even though you don’t need them anymore and they could very likely save someone else’s life, but we can force a women to give birth. Certain states now grant more bodily autonomy to corpses than to women.
Rapists get to choose the mother of their children now, and that’s disgusting. Jesus has the worst fan base.
Rob Warzyniak
Sayre
