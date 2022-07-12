Fan of the Valley Fireworks
I thought the Valley Fireworks were spectacular this year, and I would like to thank everyone involved for bringing the fireworks to the public. They were awesome, and we appreciate all that you do. We’re looking forward to having them again.
Cheney 2024
As a Democrat, I’m going to vote for Republican Liz Cheney for president. I’d like the people to wise up to what happened under Donald Trump.
Welfare Changes
Why do people continue to receive unemployment benefits when there are so many places needing help? Let’s go back the old way when you had to show an effort to get a job in order to receive unemployment benefits.
Democrats’ Disapproval
Would the Democrats stop whining about the judges?
American Flags
Why have the flags not been changed on the veterans’ graves at the cemetery on Bradford Street?
Social Media Break
I finally got off of Facebook.
Lack of Enforcement
Why are there no code violations ever? There are certainly enough of them in my area.
New Sign for BCHS
Since a careless driver totally destroyed the sign at the entrance to the Bradford County Humane Society, could someone please help them with something to alert motorists to the entrance to the shelter? They really need a new sign.
School Districts
I’m sure everybody got their school taxes in Athens and Sayre. It’s time to consolidate. When school board members or candidates come looking for your vote come election time, ask them if they are in favor of consolidation or not.
Congratulations, Dave
The Waverly High School Class of 1978, of which Dave Post is a proud member, wishes Dave a happy retirement from the Morning Times. It’s been a pleasure reading about all of the sports stories that you have contributed over your career with the Morning Times. Way to go, Dave!
Question about Ads
Since there isn’t any more Monday hard copy of the paper, when is the Ted Clark’s ad going to be in?
Editor’s Note: The Ted Clark’s ad will now run in the Saturday print edition of the Morning Times.
Biden on TV
Why does Biden keep going on TV blaming Putin for the gasoline hike? He’s the problem.
Source of Information
I don’t get my information from Fox News or CNN, I get it from the Bible. There is going to be a One World Government and One World Religion. If you’re not in it, they’ll kill you.
New Pavement
On Second Street in Athens, I want to thank Athens Borough Manager Mark Burgess and the Borough Council for paving our street from end to end.
Reason for Investigation
The reason one side is being investigated is because Trump and his cult are to blame for the riot. I can count 10 Congressmen involved, probably more. Jim Jordan couldn’t even answer how many calls from Trump without lying. Taxpayer money? How about Benghazi?
Defining Woke
Number one: Blame every problem in your life on someone else, it’s not your fault. Number two: You don’t know how to find your identity in objective reality. Number three: You think humanity is evil. Number four: You use racism, sexism and everything so you can get your own way. Number five: You are the problem in this country, not the solution.
Stamp Prices
I hope everyone knows that a postage stamp is now 60 cents. You can buy a card for a friend for $1 and then spend 60 cents to mail it. Maybe we could drive it to their home, locally, and leave it at the door. Everyone is talking about the cost of gas, now stamps. Do you locally even know who your postmaster is?
Unnecessary Noise
Well, the Fourth of July is over, but the fireworks are still continuing. I live on Route 34, and it’s like watching the Valley Fireworks again, all illegal, no one controls. It’s a shame that nobody takes an interest in the upkeep of their homes or takes pride in their homes by doing fireworks at 11 at night. I feel bad for people with pets and for veterans.
Gun Control
The only way to stop shootings in the country is to bring back capital punishment. If you take someone’s life, you forfeit yours. You’ll never stop all the shootings. In America, if you have the Benjamins, you can buy a gun anywhere, any time.
