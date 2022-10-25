The moment the egg in the woman is fertilized by the male’s part of life, everything in this process determines the body, the baby’s hair color, eye color, skin color, DNA, fingerprints, etc. To stop this process is murder, not the heartbeat.
Hats off for everyone
I went to the high school football game last Friday and the announcer said, “Please stand for our National Anthem and gentleman remove your caps.” There’s nothing wrong with that, but I think it should include any female wearing a hat. Everyone should show respect for our country’s flag. I’m just saying. Thank you.
Cold winter
These global scientists are lying. We’re not in climate change, we’re gonna have a real cold winter I’ll tell you.
Petroleum problems
President Biden’s raid on our strategic petroleum reserve has to stop now. It’s nearly half gone and there’s no guarantee we can ever replace it. Remember when lawmakers raided our social security savings? That money has never been repaid and we’re 30 trillion dollars in debt. Do you really want to save a nickel a gallon now and risk the whole country coming to a standstill later? I don’t.
Politicians’ health problems
I am rather annoyed at the people being so upset about Fetterman’s condition that he has to use closed captioning as he’s running for office. I’m sure they should understand that we’ve had several presidents that have had problems; Dwight D. Eisenhower had a learning disability, Abraham Lincoln suffered with severe depression, James Madison had epilepsy, Franklin D. Roosevelt had polio, John F. Kennedy had several health issues and we cannot forget Ronald Reagan had alzheimer’s while he was in office because his wife had to make most of the decisions. I think that people are really being very petty. The man had a stroke, he’s doing well after he (inaudible) closed caption television, he can respond to questions appropriately. People are very very petty.
AcuFUNcture
Yes, I just got done with my second acupuncture at the Sayre VA. I want to thank Amy and the girls for a job well done. To the veterans, if you are looking for some relief for your back or whatever, try the new thing out at the Sayre VA Clinic acupuncture. It’s well worth it.
