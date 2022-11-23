For all Valley fire departments, you do such a good job especially in the cold and the long hours that you do. Our community is really thankful for having all of you. A big thank you.
Road rage
Caller 1:
We need to get the Village of South Waverly to get some lines painted on Yanuzzi Drive right there by Leprinos before somebody else gets hurt.
Caller 2:
After complaining to a PennDOT spokesman about the horrendous road situation on Keystone Avenue, the part that never was paved after they pulled it up. It’s obvious that the contractor is to blame because he’s doing nothing but giving them the runaround and I don’t understand why the top of PennDOT doesn’t step in and do something to make that contractor live up to his obligations. Why are they letting the contractors dictate what’s supposed to be done with that road instead of going all out to go after them even in court if they have to to make them do their job.
Abortion
Abortion is not a right, it’s a terrible sin.
Turning up the heat
Did anybody check the prices of home heating oil this year? It’s more than double in price. I just had my tank three quarters full of fuel and it cost me $1,100. I think the oil fuel companies are pricing gouging us and nothing is being done about it. I want to know what people’s opinions are.
Congratulations
I’d like to congratulate the state of Pennsylvania for having a bit more intelligence than some of the rural counties. I’m very grateful that the (inaudible) and the witch doctor did not get elected. People do recover from strokes, I’ve had one. My cognitive powers are as good as they ever were.
Pelosi problems
Pelosi’s farewell speech. Pelosi tried to upstage President Trump again last week. She convened the house to announce that she wasn’t running for any leadership role in the next congress. She probably enjoyed all of the standing ovations from half of the members. Kevin McCarthy was too busy to attend. Nancy said she would spend more time representing her district. Maybe she could solve the problem of the homeless veterans living in tents a block from her San Francisco headquarters. I was afraid that she was going to run for president in 2024.
No parking zone
I was wondering why full loaded 18 wheelers are parking on the side streets of Milltown when the streets of the Valley are in a state of declination.
