The 60th anniversary of “The Cuban Missile Crisis” is this month. On Oct. 22, 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced a “Quarantine” of Cuba in retaliation of the discovery of Soviet nuclear missile sites being built on the Island. Not much is mentioned about this in our history as president Kennedy had about 11,000 military advisers in Vietnam at the time and that war was about to heat up. I noticed in Sound Off that other valley residents took part in this operation, either aboard ships in the area or at military bases in the Florida Keys, as well as some of us at Guantanamo bay in Cuba. Americans were building bomb shelters and schools were drilling students on what to do if a nuclear attack.
Sixty years ago this fall, the Soviet Union and the United States became entangled in a nuclear standoff and both countries were concerned the other would use a nuclear missile against the other. Each country had ballistic missiles point at the other.
In 1959 the Cuban president Batista was overthrown by Fidel Castro’s rebel’s and it soon turned to the Soviet Union for aid and spurned the U.S. as it became a Communist country supported by the Soviets. In 1961 the CIA had planned to help Cuban exiles invade the country and overthrow Castro. The exiles invaded the country at The Bay of Pigs, but newly elected U.S. President John F. Kennedy decided not to furnish the rebel’s air support and the mission failed. After that Castro had a number of Soviet advisers in the country.
Then in the fall of 1962 the U.S. U-2 spy planes flying over Cuba photographed a number of sites being built for Soviet Medium Range Ballistic Missiles that could strike most American cities East of the Mississippi River if completed and the missiles setup. The CIA concluded that these were definitely missile sites. Cuba is just 90 miles from Florida.
The Soviet Union was led by Premier Nikita Krushchev. He seemed to want to test the new United States president.
I was a Forward Air Controller with the 2nd Marine Division. leading a four man (FAC) Forward Air Control team. Our Battalion was aboard one of the Navy’s 6th fleet ships, USS Monrovia in the Caribbean near Puerto Rico doing training exercises.
On Oct. 21, 1962, we were preparing for a practice amphibious landing, but it was canceled this day and we were told we would be going to the U.S. Naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. We were not told why the change in plans.
On Oct. 22, 1962, we arrived at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba base. We went over the side at 0930, down the nets into the waiting landing craft, and landed on a rough beach on the Guantanamo Naval base at Leeward Point.
Upon getting out of the landing craft we were all handed a bullet proof vest and ammunition and grenades and were trucked to an area on the back of a hill facing the perimeter fence of the base.
That evening we heard on the radio President John F. Kennedy addressing the nation. He said that on Oct. 14, 1962 A U.S. U-2 recon plane took photographs of ICBM Missile sites that the Soviet Union was building on the Island of Cuba.
- On Oct. 16, the president was notified of the photographed missile sites and discusses possible diplomatic and military courses of action.
- On Oct. 17, The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff strongly recommend an air strike on Cuba.
- On Oct. 18, President Kennedy meets with Soviet Envoy Gromyko. Gromyko assures Kennedy that the Soviets aid to Cuba has been for defensive capabilities of Cuba only.
- On Oct. 20, President Kennedy meets with his advisers and orders a defensive quarantine of Cuba, instituted as soon as possible. The president approved the operation and schedules a television address to the American people for the next day.
- On Oct. 21, President Kennedy is told by Gen. Maxwell Taylor that an air strike could not guarantee to destroy all soviet missile sites. Kennedy decides on a quarantine of Cuba for the time being. Another U-2 recon flight on this day, reveals Soviet bombers and MIG aircraft being assembled and cruise ballistic missile sites being built on Cuba’s northern shore.
- On Oct. 22, Monday, Congressional leaders briefed and shown photos of missile sites. The President addresses the nation in a televised speech, announcing the presence of offensive missile sites in Cuba. U.S base at Guantanamo is reinforced by U.S. Marines.
The president has ordered all American civilians at Guantanamo to be evacuated and our ship USS Monrovia was to help. (Americans were not allowed anywhere in Cuba.) The president has told Soviet Premier Krushchev that he must get his missiles out of Cuba.
Getting to our position was a network of trenches and bunkers and we would be manning an observation post about 300 yards from the perimeter fence 24/7.
- On Oct. 23, Tuesday American 6th fleet navy ships had taken up positions to quarantine Cuba. President Kennedy receives a letter from Soviet Premier Krushchev in which Krushchev comments that there is a “serious threat to peace and security of peoples”. Kennedy decides to give Krushchev more time.
Also Oct. 23rd A U.S. Air Force Boeing C-135B Stratolifter, of the Military Air Transport Service, delivering a load of ammunition from McGuire AFB, New Jersey, to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as part of the military response to the Cuban Missile Crisis, stalls and crashes short of the runway, killing all seven airmen. The load of ammunition going off in the fire made it difficult to get firemen near the plane.
- On Oct. 24, Wednesday, Soviet ships en-route to Cuba with questionable cargo either slow down or reverse course.
- On Oct. 25, Thursday, President Kennedy sends a letter to Krushchev laying responsibility for the crisis on the Soviet Union. The U.S. discusses a proposal to withdraw U.S. missiles from Turkey in exchange for withdrawal of Soviet missiles in Cuba.
- On Oct. 26, Friday, Soviet Premier Krushchev sends a letter to the President, proposing removing his missiles if Kennedy would publicly announce never to invade Cuba.
- On Oct. 27, Saturday, President Kennedy receives a new letter from Krushchev proposing a public trade of Soviet missiles in Cuba for U.S. missiles in Turkey. Kennedy writes Krushchev a letter stating that he will make a statement that the U.S. will not invade Cuba if Krushchev removes the missiles from Cuba.
On October 27, 1962 also, U.S. Air Force pilot Major Rudolf Anderson Jr. flying an unarmed U-2 spy plane photographing the Soviet missile sites being built-up near the U.S. Guantanamo Naval Base when his plane was picked up by Soviet radar and Soviet Lt. General Stepan Grechko couldn’t find his commanding general, the only person with authority to fire a missile, so he made the decision to shoot the plane down. Grechko gave the order to launch two Soviet SA-2 surface to air missiles from Banes, Cuba. One exploded near the U-2 and shrapnel pierced the cockpit along with Major Anderson’s pressurized flight suit and helmet, likely killing him instantly. The U-2 fell 72, 000 feet onto Cuban soil.
When word of the shoot down reached the White House Cabinet Room, which all day long had crackled with tension amid news that the Soviet nuclear missile sites were nearly operational, Assistant Secretary of Defense Paul Nitze said, “They’ve fired the first shot,” and President John F. Kennedy remarked, “We are now in an entirely new ball game.” Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy would later write in his memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis. “There was the feeling that the noose was tightening on all of us, on Americans, on mankind.”
Military leaders overwhelmingly urged Kennedy to launch airstrikes against Cuba’s air defenses the following morning. The president, however, correctly suspected that Soviet leader Nikita Krushchev had not authorized the downing of unarmed reconnaissance planes, and he didn’t want to abandon diplomacy just yet.
For Kennedy and Khrushchev, Anderson’s death crystallized their realization that the crisis was rapidly spiraling out of their control. “It was at that very moment—not before or after—they felt the situation was slipping out of their control,” Khrushchev’s son Sergei would later write. Kennedy worried that retaliatory airstrikes would inevitably result in all-out war.
- On Oct, 28, Sunday Krushchev announces over radio Moscow that he has agreed to remove the missiles from Cuba. That they will be torn down, crated up and shipped back to Russia. Also, the United Nations Inspectors could inspect the sites. There is only one problem, that contradicted what Cuban President Fidel Castro said yesterday. He said any inspection team would be shot as invaders.
- On Oct. 30, Tuesday, we heard last night that president Kennedy has postponed the Naval blockade so Russian ships can get in to take out the missiles.
- On Nov. 7, we heard better news on the radio this morning. They say that the Russian missiles will be shipped out of Cuba and that our Navy ships that are still in the area may inspect them and count the numbers being shipped out.
- On Nov. 21, President Kennedy said in a speech tonight that Russian Premier Nikita Kruschchev said that his jet bombers will be gone from Cuba within 30 days. The president lifted the quarantine of Cuba.
- On Dec. 12, the 2nd Battalion Marines boarded Navy 6th fleet ships and returned to the United States. Other military units were also leaving.
It was widely quoted in the news that no one was killed during the Cuban Missile Crisis, but I think the seven Airmen that crashed on the runway and were killed and the downed U-2 pilot’s families would disagree.
The Soviet Premier believed he could bully President Kennedy and it backfired.
Ray Rinebold is a resident of the Town of Chemung, N.Y.
