Puzzle problems
I’m wondering if we could reduce the size of the Sudoku puzzle and add it to the celebrity cipher puzzle? I enjoy doing all three puzzles everyday and the celebrity cipher is getting so small you need a magnifying glass to do it while the Sudoku is three times bigger than it needs to be.
Why don’t you love rock and roll?
Caller 1:
To the caller that dislikes rock and roll: I and many of my friends love rock and roll. Have you ever danced to Good Lovin’? You might change your mind.
Caller 2:
In response to the caller who doesn’t like rock and roll: A Guthrie Cardiologist from Sayre received a big win with the Dancing With The Stars Gala in Towanda. He was quoted as saying, ‘Dancing is a great way to fight off heart disease. I’m having a healthy heart thanks to rock and roll.’
No preacher’s point?
I was wondering why there’s no more Preacher’s Point in the paper. It was always in on Saturdays and I really enjoyed it and then it became less often and then it became not at all and it hasn’t been in in probably a few months. I really miss it and was wondering why it’s not in anymore.
Editor’s Note: Space constraints, especially on Saturday, is often the culprit for why certain items are not published. However, we are going to try to reinstate Preacher’s Point more often in future editions.
Not paying attention
I find it very disturbing that the lawmakers who ended our border security are the same persons trying to disarm American citizens. If even one percent of new immigrants are enemy agents, they could be setting up outposts across our nation and waiting to strike. Do you really think Vladimir Putin and other communist dictators are politely looking the other way in our time of greatest weakness? Anyone that doesn’t see the danger here is not paying attention.
Farmers
I see Biden made a speech today. The farmers can take whatever he says and put it on their carts and put them in order.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a...
Caller 1:
That balloon that’s flying over Montana right now, the Chinese, if they don’t shoot it down then they’re dumber than a box of rocks because I remember when Bill Clinton was the President he allowed Russian surveillance planes to fly all the way down to Florida and photograph everything east of the Mississippi. Of course, a lot of people don’t want to remember that but it happened.
Caller 2:
So we have a Chinese surveillance balloon that’s moving across the United States unimpeded and there’s no plans of taking it down? We’re just going to let it surveillance and probably looking for our military secrets? They’re just going to let this balloon continue without doing anything about it other than watching it? It doesn’t make sense. What in the world is our administration thinking in the Pentagon that they would allow the Chinese military surveillance balloon move freely across the United States. What a debacle.
Kelly and Ryan
I think that Kelly and Ryan show should be taken off. I think they’re a couple of idiots. And also that (inaudible) man, we’ve seen enough of him too.
