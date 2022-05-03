Good Reads
I just wanted to say I enjoy reading the articles in the Morning Times written by Lloyd Davis, Harry Earley, and in the Owego Pennysaver, the Old Coots. They really have some interesting stories.
Potholes
I’m calling about the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Pitney Street in South Waverly. There is a major pothole in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue. I would like to have someone repair it.
Lousy Lexicon
I realize this was a month ago, but I’m calling about the vote in Waverly to approve or not approve selling marijuana. I feel that the wordage for opting out, “yes means no” or opting out “no means yes.” I wouldn’t be surprised if people voted the opposite of the way they really wanted to choose.
Pipeline Destination
Maybe the person from last week’s soundoff ought to do some research on the KeystoneXL pipeline. It’s bad oil and just a shortcut for Canada to export it.
Litter Bugs
I was just wondering if anything can be done about the pig park down in Sayre. There’s signs that say “No Littering” but people smoke and throw their cigarette butts all over the ground right next to the garbage can. They can’t bend over to pick them up. There is a law, and all they have to do is start ticketing people. That would stop it.
At-Home Testing
All of us have watched the development of COVID tests over the last two years, culminating in the convenient at-home nasal swab tests we have now. I have to think the same medical laboratories could develop an at-home test kit for cervical cancer in women. That test could be a lifesaver for women who don’t have insurance or women who test infrequently because they have no symptoms.
Marjorie at the Microphone
Marjorie Taylor Green, Republican representative from Georgia, is what happens when the ventriloquist lets the dummy keep talking.
Gas Prices
When did Sleepy Joe start releasing 1 million barrels of oil per day from our nation’s strategic reserves? Why haven’t we noticed any lower gasoline prices locally. Did he ship all that oil to his friends in high states like California? Is that oil release going to stop the week after the November elections?
Keep the Masks On
To those of you who are no longer wearing masks, sanitizing or social distancing — I have a very important question. If Pennsylvania and New York were to rescind the seatbelt law, and no longer require seat belt use while driving or riding in vehicles, how many of you would stop wearing your seat belts? Those of you who would continue to wear a seat belt regardless of the law, should continue to wear a mask, sanitize and social distance until the COVID pandemic is fully behind us.
Republican Interests
If you are one of the top 10 percent of the wealthiest Americans, don’t read this. How diluted can poor white poor people get by putting their trust in a huckster like Trump and the sycophants in the Republican party such as Mehmet Oz, the carpetbagger coming to Pennsylvania or JD Vance in Ohio? Trump’s sole achievement as president was tax cuts for wealthy fat cats in corporate America. It’s time some Republican politicians have the guts to tell people that they’re being taken for run-of-the-mill suckers by Trump and his ilk in the Republican Party, who kneel to kiss his ring.
