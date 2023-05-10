More about junk cars
Caller 1: I saw in the paper in Soundoff about junk cars, being a lot of them in Athens. How come both the boroughs, Sayre Borough and Athens Borough, there’s an ordinance for it, how come they don’t go out and do something about it? That’s their job, that’s what they get paid for.
Caller 2: The people in Soundoff who are complaining about junk cars in everybody’s yard: why don’t you worry about your own yard and mind your own business?
I’ll never forgive him
Calling all veterans. I want you to remember that President Biden, when they were unloading the caskets from the retreat from Afghanistan, it was more important for him to look at his watch than it was to honor those vets and from a family of veterans that goes back to the Civil War and I’ll never forgive him.
PennDOT construction
I see no signs of PennDOT doing any renovation work on South Main Street in Athens and I wondered when they were going to start the project because it was in the paper that they were going to be commencing that very soon and I was wondering when they were going to be doing it because it’s a mess and it needs to be done.
Are you okay with that?
I hope I’m wrong that I see a looming public health crisis, possibly the flesh-eating bacterial infection. Biden’s open borders give us millions of homeless immigrants living in crowded sub-human conditions with little or no sanitary facilities. Why do we pretend we can give them a better life except for a fortunate few on union salaries? America’s great middle class is drifting into poverty. We can’t repair our homes, eat good food, or go to the dentist. I know a good man who pulls his own teeth with pliers. Compassionate volunteers are overblown. The Biden Administration takes tax money from the middle class and gives it to the rich and the poor and the immigrants. Are you okay with that?
Pennsylvania Avenue
I’m calling from Waverly about Pennsylvania Avenue. The speeders going up and down the street, trucks and cars. We have Muldoon Gardens over here, elderly people walking, we have people with baby carriages walking, we have children playing on the lawn, it’s so scary. They are using this as a drag strip and we need to put action for this problem that we have here. I’ve complained many, many times without any help. Someone is going to get killed. There have been many accidents here.
Secret admirer
I am calling about some mystery flowers. I just opened my back door and there’s a gorgeous blue vase full of white lilacs. I don’t know who left those but whoever did, thank you, thank you, thank you. I love them.
Child support
Every child born is a gift from God. They deserve to have two parents. Hunter Biden went to court in Arkansas to beg for reduction in his $20,000 per month child support payments. He claims he even had to sell his Porsche to get money. Maybe he could sell a few more of his panties for hundreds of thousands of dollars. If he is so poor, why did he take a team of the most expensive lawyers in the nation to plead his case before the judge? Hunter doesn’t even acknowledge his own daughter. This innocent four year old may never meet her grandfather, the President of the United States.
SCAM ALERT!
My husband and I have gotten calls this week from a man claiming to be our grandson. I asked who it was. He said, “Your grandson.” Which wasn’t possible because my five-year-old grandson’s voice doesn’t sound like an adult man. I think my husband asked for his address, so of course there was an instant hang up. I’m sure if we had fallen for it the next part would have been to try to get money. Beware!
Sticker stores
Governor Hochul signed a legislation against sticker stores in the 2024 just passed budget. Will all nine sticker shops in Waverly be closed? I hope the media can follow up with this on the Morning Times.
Abortion
Abortion, these children that are murdered in the womb are sacrifices to demons.
Wanted: community center
It would be so nice to have another thrift shop somewhere in the Valley area of Waverly, Sayre, or Athens. I really miss Salvation Army thrift shop in Waverly after they closed last September 17. I also heard that the community center, Rise and Shine in Athens, is going to open one but I hear they’re out of business now too. If someone can get a community center going in the Valley again it would be a great help especially during these hard financial times.
