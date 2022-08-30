Buyer Beware
Attention truck buyers, check out the top ten worst you can buy on Google.
Social Security Money
Senior citizens, we better beware. Already, they’re trying to use our Medicare to finance Obamacare, but we also have hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens that are going to need coverage. I’m sure that’s going to be coming from our Medicare. They already want to cut back Social Security and that may also be used for something else. For years, the government has borrowed money from Social Security and has not paid it back, and I don’t think they intend to. We have to start doing something rather than just sit back and say there’s nothing we can do about it, because there is. November is coming.
Strange Vehicles
Why are they driving golf carts on Draper Street and Hoover Street in Sayre?
Road Improvements
How hard would it have been while they had the intersection of Lincoln and Keystone torn up to cut the curb back turning left southbound from Keystone and left westbound from Lincoln? It’s still very tight. They could have done it in a day.
Electric Bills
With the government shoving electric cars down our throat, don’t they realize that our electric bills will probably triple? How do they control that?
Biden’s Doing Bad
Talk about Trump being bad, he had the country the best it’s been. Look at now, we have a person that can’t get through a speech, sending our money across for global warming and everything else. He is destroying our country and letting our enemies in with us to destroy us.
Message for Fetterman
I have to laugh at the ads that John Fetterman is running on TV where he is railing against Washington and complaining that they don’t do anything. It’s your party, John, that’s in power in Washington. So why don’t you blame your president, Joe Biden, and your party, the Democrats, for the problems that we have in Washington. You’ve been in power all this time. What are you going to do differently down there? Absolutely nothing. We’re going to have more of the same, which is why we don’t need you.
Fireworks
Caller 1: Next year, maybe the powers that be in the borough will think of something more beneficial than making terrible noise disturbing all the animals and people in the borough with fireworks.
Caller 2: Why does every event need to include a fireworks display? Please consider the devastating impact that they have on wildlife, local pets, and combat veterans. It’s terrible how selfish we as a community have become.
Trash Cans
I was just wondering if the Sayre Borough is going to clamp down on the number of garbage cans that you can put out on garbage day. I’ve noticed some places have about 10 cans and they still take it. I don’t quite understand that.
Local Marijuana Dispensary
Why don’t we have a dispensary in this area? Those of us with health issues find it a true hardship to go to the Williamsport area from here. Since PA residents can’t go into New York State, one in Waverly won’t help us.
Editor’s Note: There are currently no licensed dispensaries in Waverly, but marijuana can still be obtained from “sticker stores,” which sell legal merchandise with the “free gift” of marijuana.
