On May 13, 1914, the Valley View Country Club in in the village of Waverly was chartered. Shortly after the county club was organized, sixty acres of land were leased from Isaac Prentice Shepard to be used for a clubhouse site, tennis courts and golf links. The property was in the rear of the Shepard homestead and bordering upon the state highway on West Hill.
In December of 1921 Mr. Shepard offered to deed this land to the club as a memorial to his daughter, Mrs. Marjorie Sinexon, provided the club pay $400 per annum as a nominal rental fee to Mr. and Mrs. Shepard during their lifetimes and that the site be known as the Shepard Hills Country Club. Marjorie Sinexon was the daughter of Clarence (Clarence Blood was the traffic manager for the Lehigh Valley Railroad) and Margarette Shepard (I. Prentice Shepard’s sister) Blood. She was born September 28, 1891. Her mother died when she was four years old, and it was her mother’s wish that she be given to her uncle and aunt Isaac and Marion Ruthven Shepard. The Shepherds were childless and took Margarette and her sister Mary in and raised them. Margarette Blood married Horace Burene Sinexon on July 6, 1914. Margaret and her newborn child died in Seattle Washington on March 21, 1920.
Another proviso was that the property was to be held perpetually by the club and should the club dissolve at any time and remain in that state for a period of three years then the land was to go to in simple fee to the Robert Packer Hospital at Sayre and the board of directors of the club was to include an executive officer from each of the banks in Waverly, Sayre and Athens.
The property was also of historic value. Thomas Thomas was the Revolutionary grantee and shortly before the year 1800 he sold the land to the great grandfather of I. Prentice Shepard, since that time the property was in the Shepard family.
On January 13, 1922, the officers and heads of committees and members of the Valley View Country Club who had been active in their work in connection with the house, grounds and entertainments were guests, of the club president Archibald Maurice of Athens, at the Elmira City Club at a dinner, given in honor of I. Prentice Shepard, of Waverly who had given a tract of sixty acres of land to the Valley View Club. The land located on the state road, west of Waverly was considered a highly valuable tract. The grounds given had been used by the club since its organization and the absolute title to the land was offered under certain conditions. The officers of the club unanimously voted to accept the generous offer.
Those present at the Elmira City Club event were I. Prentice Shepard, Archibald S. Maurice, Frederick E. Lyford, Frederick E. Lyford, Jr, Harry W. Knapp, Phillips Knapp, John J. Higgins, Harry A. Ellis, Edson A. Tilton, Frank W. Merriam, Phillip Kerrigan, Henry B. Walker, Capt. Francis A. Levis, Frank A. Bell and Lewis W. Dorsett.
On March 10, 1922, a meeting of the members of the Valley View Country Club was held at the office of Hon. F L. Howard.
Directors or the coming year were chosen as follows: For Waverly—Harry Ellis, Harold Watrous, Phillip Higgins and Fred Lyford, Jr.
For Sayre—Dr. Donald Guthrie, Dr. Harry S. Fish and L. W. Dorsett.
For Athens—Walter Page, Charles Kellogg, David A. Keefe, and Archibald Maurice.
The directors met at a later date to select a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer of the club.
The members present voted confirmation and approval of the work of the board of directors in accepting the gift of I. P. Shepard.
On Saturday March 11, 1922, the Elmira Star Gazette announced that the members of the Valley View Country Club proposed to change the name of their organization to The Shepard Hills Country Club. A resolution to change the name had been passed to apply to the court to change the name.
Mr. Shepard died on April 28, 1928, a small write up in the Elmira Star Gazette said I. Prentice Shepard, 68, one of Waverly’s most prominent residents, died at 8 a.m. today. Shepard had been ill all winter. He died soon after breakfast. Mr. Shepard was the son of Charles H. Shepard, one of the pioneer residents of Waverly. The decedent for many years was prominent in the civic and commercial enterprises. His wife and a niece, Miss Mary Blood of New York, survives.
He was the donor of land for the Shepard Hills Country Club.
The dues for the club when it was founded in 1914 were $10 a year. The original Club House stayed the same until 1948, when a major addition was constructed. In 1962, 55.5 acres of land were purchased from the O’Brien family for future construction of a second nine holes. Then in 1963 a swimming pool was installed. The second nine-hole construction began in 1970. Nine holes and the club house are in the Village of Waverly and the other nine holes are in the Town of Barton. In the early days of the club tournament dinners and award ceremonies were held across the road from the club at the Iron Kettle Inn.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.