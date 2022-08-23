Dispensary Licenses
I’ve never had an arrest for using or selling drugs, now I can’t open up a store for marijuana in New York State. It’s not fair.
Parking Problems
Caller 1: I was wondering how come the Sayre Police Department does not ticket cars parked on the wrong side of the road facing the wrong direction.
Caller 2: Why are there so many cars parked on the sidewalk and on the wrong side of the street in Sayre, Pa.?
Cheney 2024?
Is Liz Cheney going to run for president in 2024 as a third party candidate like Ralph Nader did in the past? The Republican primary voters in her home state of Wyoming decisively picked Harriet Hageman to replace her. Did anyone see the campaign ad for Liz with her dad Dick Cheney wearing a huge cowboy hat? Does she think that because her dad was vice president for eight years that she is American royalty? In January, Liz better kiss her political aspirations goodbye.
Calling All Patriots
In 1776, untold numbers of soldiers and patriots lived and died to protect the sovereignty of our nation. Now good people watch in fear and disbelief as rogue lawmakers have flouted several immigration laws hoping to change voter demographics in their favor. This open border policy is causing widespread discord by tolerating crime, wasting billions of dollars and leaving us vulnerable within, as well as without, to several enemy nations. We have to restore our sovereignty now before it’s forever too late. I don’t believe that Joe Biden wants the dubious distinction of being the last President of the United States.
Canceled Concerts
I’m calling about the concerts on Thursday nights in Athens. This was the third no-show. I don’t know who is in charge of the program, but it would be nice if they let the radio station know there’s a cancellation.
Taxpayer Dollars
I live in Sayre Borough, I graduated from Sayre High School and I’m very concerned about the situation with the school, the lack of enrollment and the sports problem. I have to say, that if I was an Athens taxpayer, I would be very concerned about the talks that are going on? What about the overcrowding when you move Sayre students to Athens buildings? What about the implications to the taxpayer? What about the sports programs that are now going to be in a different category, and what about the number of students that would be trying to get a spot on the teams? I think there’s a lot at stake for the Athens taxpayer, and I’m a Sayre taxpayer, so it’s not going to bother me like it is for them. I would be very concerned in Athens if I were you, because there’s going to be a big impact to your taxes in your districts if Sayre merges with Athens.
T.R.U.M.P.
Republicans continue to protect and defend Trump who is reckless, treacherous,a liar and who is a danger to the security and democracy of this country. He feels he is above the law and will say and do anything to prove that false point. Trump is a man of many excuses, he blames others and takes no responsibility. He can’t be trusted. Treacherous, Racist, Unfit, Maniac, Prevaricator
Comparison for Mar-a-Lago Raid
Let’s suppose that the manager of a department store is forced out of his job. He leaves and takes with him a bunch of merchandise. When the new manager learns of this, he sends the police over to demand the stuff back. The old manager hands over 15 boxes of clothes, electronics, golf balls, etc. The new manager doesn’t press charges. A few months later, the old manager’s housekeeper calls the new manager and tells him that the old manager didn’t return the jewelry that he took. She’s seen it, with the tags still on. The new manager calls the police again, they get a search warrant and seize the jewelry. The old manager says, “Well, all you had to do was ask me for it and I would have given it back.” Should the former manager be prosecuted?
Why a Republican?
Why are you a Republican? Don’t say it’s because my Daddy or Mommy was. What are your real reasons? Is it Taxes? If it is, then you don’t want progress like our new sewer system or good smooth roads. It can’t be abortion! That’s over! Is it because you don’t want the government to protect you from Big & Small industries polluting Air, Water, and Ground? Or is it because you don’t like homosexuals? Get over it, DaVinci was one. Democrats improve life, modernize society, and protect the majority like you, the Middle Class. Time for a change.
Dry Brook Clean Out
Hey Waverly, with little or no water in Dry Brook this is a great time to clean out the big limb and debris including under the Broad Street bridge. Check across the street end also. Should be checking this every year. We don’t ever want a 1972 flood repeat.
Dangerous Trees
There are three trees at the intersection of Pine Tree Road and West Lockhart Street which are dead and dangerous. They should be taken down. It’s about time the Athens Township Supervisors did something about this disaster waiting to happen.
