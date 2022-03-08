Caller 1: As far as the person who called in about the Keystone XL pipeline, maybe they ought to look into it. The oil comes from Canada and they’re shipping it out anyway. It’s oil that actually sinks, so how good is it? We aren’t using it.
Caller 2: If they want oil to worry about prices, maybe we should stop exporting oil and gas and make sure it stays here, because it isn’t a renewable resource.
Ignorant Politicians
I’d like to know who is more ignorant — Putin, Biden or Kerry?
Old TV Shows
I saw the Three Stooges around the other night — Joe Biden, Harris and Pelosi.
Road Conditions
I understand that PennDOT has plans to totally redo Keystone Avenue as part of their mass project, but meanwhile, us drivers have to drive on that terrible road and ruin our cars. It’s becoming almost impassable with all the dips, dives, holes and roughness. Something needs to be done, because we know from past experience that it’s going to be a while before they get to Keystone Avenue and finish the project. With everything that’s been dug up, it’s a mess and it’s ruining our cars. So PennDOT, please do something to make this road at least passable.
VP in Europe
Sending Harris over to Europe is a waste of time.
Impeded Sidewalks
Spring is upon us and it would be nice to walk with my grandkids on the sidewalk in Athens Borough without having to divert into the street due to the vehicles that are parked blocking the sidewalk. Some of the sidewalks are blocked by parked cars 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it’s been that way for months on end.
