Trump’s Legal Woes
Caller 1: One caller asked why Donald Trump wasn’t in jail already. A search warrant has to be very specific. The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago took President Trump’s health records, income taxes, passports and more. Then they went through Barron and Melania’s personal belongings. I don’t think the FBI needed to know what brand of underwear Mrs. Trump wears. James Comey gave Hillary Clinton a get out of jail free card, even though he didn’t have that authority. Hillary destroyed 33,000 emails, not just deleted them. They were supposed to be evidence for the FBI. So who really belongs in jail?
Caller 2: Here’s something to think about. One year before being elected, four years in office and two years out of office, with all the millions spent, there’s still nothing they can pin on Trump to legally get him. Did it even occur to the Democrats that this is a play on them by the media, and he’s playing them like a fiddle. He chooses not to run, and all that time wasted while the Republican front runners are able to avoid the liberal attacks. It looks like Trump may have the last laugh after all.
Caller 3: To the person who doesn’t know why Donald Trump isn’t in jail, why don’t you put the mafia Bidens in jail?
Rebuttal to “Repeating History”
Comparing Trump to Hitler and the manipulation of people — does this mean that the liberals that support abortions and have killed millions of unborn babies are Nazis? Because they have repeated exactly what the Holocaust did in the murdering of the Jews.
Flu Shots
I’d like to know if there is going to be another drive-through flu shot clinic this year at Lynch-Bustin Elementary like there has been in the past.
Editor’s Note: The drive-through flu shot clinic will be held this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School, 253 Pennsylvania Ave. in Athens Township. More information will be available in the Morning Times later this week.
Paving
I would like to know if they are going to pave Lockhart Street before the winter gets here. It’s so bad on that road that you could blow a tire for goodness sake. It’s in front of the school close to Guthrie Clinic, you would think that they want it to look decent.
Editor’s Note: Paving on Lockhart Street began on Monday, Oct. 3.
Political Ads
How does New York Gov. Kathy Hochul get away with putting blatant lying political ads on TV, saying the Supreme Court banned abortion, when all they did was turn it back over to the states to decide.
Junk Cars
Caller 1: I see that junk cars are back at it again on Chemung Street. Are they going to do anything about it? Do they ever walk around and check to see?
Caller 2: I was wondering if the mayor can do anything about the junk cars in the Fourth Ward District. It’s been turned into the code enforcement officer and the borough police and nothing has been done. Maybe the mayor can do something.
Secure Borders
I see Kamala visited the DMZ separating North and South Korea. I’m sure they gave her some good tips on how to secure the border with fences on both sides and armed guards watching them.
Trump’s Comments
Mitch McConnell may not be one of my favorite people, but what Donald Trump said about his wife — the racial slurs he made — is totally uncalled for. We don’t need a person with that mindset in charge of this country again. It would be devastating. Trump should be reminded that his own wife is an immigrant to his country. How would he feel if his wife was degraded the same way he did Mitch McConnell’s wife?
Rebel Flag Sightings
In the past week, I’ve seen three different trucks flying the Confederate flag. There’s a home in Towanda that has a Confederate flag on the porch. After living here for 60 years, I never realized that Bradford County was the northern tip of the Confederacy.
Appreciation for Guthrie
Guthrie deserves a lot of praise for the way they ran the COVID shot clinic last Saturday at the K-Mart building. All the Guthrie people were so helpful and caring in taking care of such a large crowd. Thank you, folks.
Election Signs
I would like to know why the local ordinances for political signage are not enforced. During local elections, we were constantly threatened with fines if we were a day too early/late or the sign was placed too close to the road. There have been signs out for months, some for years. Some are left out year round, some for elections long passed. Why the double standard? With all the local elections coming up next year, please let the citizens know which rules you will be enforcing.
Speeding
I live in the 45 speed limit zone going by the state line to Waverly and I think people think the limit is 65-70 through here. They used to sit down by that barn toward the trailer sales catching them, and now there’s no police officers patrolling. It’s crazy out there.
Question
If you believe abortion is murder, what about the death penalty, police shootings, the military, CIA assassinations, and euthanasia?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.