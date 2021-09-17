A few weeks ago, when I was cruising through the eBay listings for this area I spotted a real photo post card of a house that looked familiar to me. My hunch was correct as when I started to look at some old newspaper photos there was the house on the post card. This was a pretty famous house in the area. It stood on Elmira Street, according to the old directories it was located at 63 Elmira Street in South Waverly. The fame of the house came about when the second section of the route 220 by-pass construction began in 1970. The following is the history of the house.
Benjamin Pitney Snyder was born in 1796 the son of Peter and Mary Young Snyder who came to Sheshequin from Lafayette Sussex, County NJ about 1789. Benjamin went by the name Pitney Snyder so we can be quite sure that Pitney Street in South Waverly is named for him, and Pitney Street ends in the area where the Snyder House stood. Pitney was married several times according to Captain Charles Albertson in his History of Waverly NY and Vicinity Pitney married second Polly Snyder born 1802 died May 3, 1829. Polly was the daughter of Alpheus and Jerusha Miller. Pitney and Polly had two sons who died and once child Mary Adelle who lived to maturity. Pitney married third Augusta Knapp and they had four children Esther, Amanda, Alice and Lafayette. The Snyder’s built the large home which was originally brown with mammoth pillars in 1842 on a huge plot of land that sat at the foot of Spanish Hill. The main section of the house, on both floors had only two rooms separated by folding doors. They were used as ballrooms when opened. In the United States Federal Census of 1850 there are 14 members of the household listed. The Snyder’s also built the Snyder Hotel (later the Wagner Hotel) in Waverly in 1853. History tells us that President Lincoln stopped in Waverly and gave a speech from the balcony of the Snyder Hotel. Benjamin Pitney Snyder died August 18, 1859, from Consumption. The family sold the farm to John Merkle about that time.
According to an article from the Sayre Evening Times in 1969 the Merkle family lived in the basement of the home due to heating problems. Since the five-room basement, which was beautifully furnished, had two fireplaces, one at each end, it was easy to heat. One had a fireplace where Mrs. Merkle did her baking and the other heated the back rooms. On Sunday the family came upstairs and spent the day. John Merkle died in 1879. His widow Louisa Dickinson Merkle married John W. Storms of Elmira in 1880. According to his obituary in 1932 he came to South Waverly from Elmira fifty years ago when he took over possession of what was known as the Spanish Hill Farm and what included some of the richest land in this section. John and Louisa Storms had three children Louisa, Carrie and Harry. John Storms was burgess of South Waverly for many years and was always actively identified with civic and social affairs in his community. The Evening Times article also stated that the Storms planted trees in their front yard named after their children. Louisa Storms died January 2, 1905. John Storms remarried after Louisa’s death Lizzie Ackley Bailey and moved to her farm at 155 Bradford Street. Lizzie was the daughter of Perrin Ross and Minerva Reed Ackley and the great great granddaughter of Lieutenant Perrin Ross and Lieutenant James Wells who were killed at the Battle of Wyoming. Harry Storms son of John and Louisa Storms married Cora Myers on August 16, 1906, and they took possession of the Mansion on Elmira Street. Eventually Harry and family -moved to Athens and used the house as a summer home due to the lack of heating and bath facilities. Harry also rented out the left wing of the house.
In 1941 Harry sold the house to Elizabeth Belle Watkins Morley widow of Fred M. Morley. For years she operated a small service station, restaurant, and store at the old Morley’s Crossing in West Athens before the viaduct was constructed over the Lehigh Valley Railroad Tracks there in the late 1930s. During Mrs. Morley’s time in the house, she painted the exterior white, added a furnace and bath, lowered the ceilings and fixed the roof. She operated a tourist home there until she sold the house to Leon Weaver in 1951 and moved next door.
Leon Weaver and his wife Gladys Rinebold Weaver married in 1947, They lived in the house for three years and during their time there they made many changes to the house by removing the false fronts on the wings and putting gables on them to match the main house. He also refinished most of the interior woodwork.
In 1954 The Weavers sold the house to Dr. John Niles a surgeon at the Robert Packer Hospital Guthrie Clinic. The Niles put a large addition on the rear of the house to include garages and made the house more beautiful than when first built.
When the plans to by-pass the Valley by creating the four-lane road from Athens to Waverly, NY were announced there was a lot of resistance due to the fact that the road was originally planned to take a good portion of Spanish Hill a historical site where the first white man Stephen Brule set foot in Pennsylvania in 1615. After hearing the thoughts of the people of our area the plans were changed a bit but with those changes came the demolition the Snyder/Niles home. At one point in 1970 the Pennsylvania Department of Highways was seeking bids for a person to purchase the house and move it off the land. That plan failed and on June 8, 1970, the house was under demolition. The large white pillars that made up the façade of the house were purchased by Sam Fulmer and his son Dale who had recently purchased the Piollet Mansion in Wysox and were converting it to a shopping center the plan was to install the pillars there.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
