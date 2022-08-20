Editor,
As America sends billions of dollars of equipment to help the extremely brave people of Ukraine that are being invaded by and indiscriminately slaughtered by the Russian invasion, yet the United States is being invaded by millions of people with no tanks or missiles and very little identification, yet we won’t enforce our immigration laws and put a stop to this.
Over one thousand illegal immigrants will die this year trying to come to the United States as the Mexican Cartels make billions of dollars and are themselves controlling the border and sending enough fentanyl and other drugs to kill us all. Over 100,000 Americans have died this year from fentanyl. Residents living along the border are terrified to go out of their houses. They find dead people, garbage, and who knows what on their properties. Even when people are picked up with huge quantities of fentanyl they are smuggling into the country, they are arrested and then released to never be found again. Whose fault is that? These people bringing this poison into the country should be sent to prison for life, if not the death penalty.
Now it is kind of ironic that the sanctuary cities are now complaining they need federal help because the illegal immigrants are being flown or bused into their cities. Democrats complained when Trump talked about building a wall and they thought we should spend billions of dollars on high tech equipment instead to stop the flow of illegals. What happened with that? They control everything right now. If we put one-half the money into controlling the border that we spent on Ukraine assistance it would make a difference, if we decided to enforce the present immigration laws. We are now going to hire 87,000 new IRS employees and I don’t see one more border patrol person.
Before we enact new laws, how about we find the backbone to enforce the present ones, especially the immigration laws and the guns laws. Congress has been tied up with investigating the so called armed rebellion on Jan. 6, 2021 with many of the same people that spent 4 years investigating the phony Russian collusion and impeaching Trump twice. They need to end this before the November elections, because they know it will end then. My concern is that this fall when the Republicans return to take the majority in the House that they will take the next two years investigating the Biden family over taking large amounts of money from foreign governments, including the Chinese, and again nothing meaningful will be done. Also, the Biden’s aren’t the only long time career politicians, their families and friends, of both parties, getting rich off their job’s in D.C. That’s why we will never see term limits in Congress.
Democrats and Republicans really need to be able to sit down in the same room and take care of the country’s pressing issues. Just a little common sense would be nice. Inflation is wiping us all out. If you have a 401k or an IRA you’ve been devastated this year. When you put food on the table, and gas in the car you’ve been devastated. The energy companies are now the villains, though the administration wiped out our energy independence the day they took office. Oh right, the price of gasoline has gone down a bit as people can’t afford to drive as much. The Government laid the increase in gas prices on everything but themselves, but happily take credit when it goes down a little.
This is still the greatest country on the face of the earth. People die trying to get here. People who don’t like it should try to find a better one. Remember the people that were going to leave the country when Trump was elected. How many do you think left? God still loves us all, no matter what party we belong to and the only person we have to answer for when we leave this world is ourselves. Did we love everybody else as Jesus did? May God continue to Bless the USA. Make sure your vote counts in November.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.