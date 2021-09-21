Editor,

In your article recently concerning the upcoming anti vaccine rally included was a picture of one of the speakers who is a retired United States Air Force officer.

This is an official photograph which under Department of Defense (DOD) and service regulations cannot be used except for official government purposes. At the very least it requires a disclaimer indicating that the individual is not representing the United States government or DOD in any official capacity.

Like many who have worn our country’s uniform I find it unethical and improper for retired military personnel to use their previous status in any type of commercial or political manner; such conduct is also prohibited by regulations of the various services. Such service can be noted but the use of the uniform is prohibited.

As a peer of this individual I find it very improper of him to act in this manner. He is definitely entitled to his own views whatever they may be but he should stop alluding to this misrepresentation of his status. At this point he is no different than any other citizen and does not act on behalf of the federal government. However, in this case as it is a continuation of improper conduct he exhibited while on active duty it may have been expected.

Dale R. Barber

Brigadier General, Army of the United States

Retired

