Editor,
Congratulations, if you are reading this the good Lord has blessed you and has given you another year, and depending on where you get your news, we are doing very well, or the sky is falling. I think I’d go with the doing pretty well despite the government dysfunction and all the fog and static coming from Washington, DC, Albany, Harrisburg and the media. I’m blessed to have been born in a country that everyone wants to live in and will do anything legally or illegally to get into. The peace and prosperity we enjoy, doesn’t seem to come often enough.
Anyone that wants to work can find employment. A blessing we didn’t get was the hope that our congressional representatives of both parties would sit down together for a cup of coffee without breaking each other’s cups. Also, there is no plan to do anything about the countries deficit of over 30 trillion dollars and rising. Another blessing we didn’t get was control of the illegal drugs, especially coming through the open southern border, with more people dying in one year than in all the years of the Vietnam war. Remember Congress is very busy in a one sided investigation that won’t be over until November.
We are very blessed to live in the Twin Tiers, on an interstate highway, with a number of factories, warehouses, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, private contractors, auto dealers, restaurants and other small businesses that employ thousands of people. We still have a daily newspaper and as you may know, many towns have gone to once a week.
I have been personally blessed to have the outstanding EMT’s that probably saved my life, as well as the excellent surgeon and other doctors, nurses and others at Guthrie Robert Packer.
We are blessed to have some of the finest scenery in the country with our lakes, parks, canyons, race tracks, and golf courses. The beauty of the colorful leaves in the fall is second to none. Our churches are busy the year around with programs and services for all ages, and all are welcome to attend. If you dropped out during the Covid-19 pandemic you are welcome back and you have many to choose from. If you don’t go, it is a good time to start and meet new friends.
If you like music, the Valley Chorus is a blessing for the Twin Tiers, with special concerts each year. The local musicians that participate in the Waverly, Sayre and Athens parks each week during the summer is also a hit, and thanks to all the businesses that sponsor these events. The excellent high school sports teams and bands in the area are a blessing and it is great to support them. I would hope Sayre and Athens schools can sort things out and be unified.
What a blessing it is to have local farmers markets and awesome vegetables. We still have a lot be be negative about, but lets count our blessings now and then and try to be civil with each other. God Bless America from sea to shining sea and lets continue to pray for our leaders, whether we like them or not. Remember an election is coming up in November and that’s the time to make changes. Please get out and vote your values in November.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
