Biden’s Party
Biden held a huge party on the White House lawn to celebrate his so-called recent success. Meanwhile, the stock market was plunging into the abyss. Does anybody in the DC bubble ever return to the real world? American families are hurting, trying to live paycheck to paycheck. Wages increased over 5 percent last year, but inflation increased over 8 percent. Even an elementary student knows if you subtract 8 percent from 5 percent, you get -3 percent. Our economy is shrinking under Biden.
Salvation Army
Caller 1: I’m sorry the Salvation Army thrift store in Waverly is closing. The building has been sold. The Salvation Army has helped many people in difficult situations. I hope they can relocate locally.
Caller 2: Now that the Salvation Army in Waverly is closed, where can people take things that they need to donate? Is there a place in the Valley anywhere?
Repairs in Waverly
It’s nice to see that Waverly is finally spending some money on something other than Waverly Glen. I’m glad to see the roads are starting to get fixed, though Chemung Street needs to be looked at. It makes you feel like you’re driving through Sayre.
Great Event
Congratulations to the staff at Guthrie Clinic and Robert Packer Hospital for a very well-organized immunization event on Saturday. Great job. Thank you.
Repeating History
I’m watching “The US in the Holocaust” on PBS. I came away realizing we have not learned from our past mistakes. We are making the same ones now. And Trump is eerily just like Hitler, followed by stupid like-minded people, which made my skin crawl. Is history repeating itself? I sincerely hope not.
Potholes
I was driving around town and saw all these white circles that the borough is filling in with pothole patch. When are they going to come up to Cypress Street and redo that whole road? It’s like a horse cart path.
Bushes
When Sayre Borough paved Repasky Lane between Seneca Street and Mohawk Street, they swerved the road instead of making the homeowners trim the bushes along the roadway. Now the bushes are growing and overtaking the road. You can’t drive with the windows down because the overgrowth comes into your car. Can’t something be done about this?
Why No Work?
I was just wondering with all this nice weather we’re having, how come they’re not working on Keystone Avenue?
Biden’s Accomplishments
For you Democrats’ Joe Biden has done a lot for the United States. You’ve got high inflation and high gas prices. He’s done a whole lot, hasn’t he?
Biden on Taiwan
It was very disturbing to hear President Biden’s off the cuff remark that the United States would defend Taiwan if an unprovoked attack was made by China. Only Congress can make a declaration of war. As I look around our community, I don’t see even one man or woman I think should die defending Taiwan. This wanton disregard for our own nation’s security has to end now.
Unfair Billing
Sayre sewer bills should be billed by the water pole meter instead of the household meter.
Parking Lot
I see that the hospital has a new parking lot behind the intern’s residence.
Winter is Coming
I’m concerned about driving on these streets all winter after the water company has dug them up. There’s a hole on the corner of Lockhart and Hopkins that will swallow a small child. There’s still pipes coming out of the road, and we’re running out of time here. Is there anything we can do about it?
Weeds
I agree with the Letter to the Editor about the weeds growing up through the sidewalks and around the buildings all over town. Something should be done, like sweeping the walks. And don’t just put weedkiller on them and leave them there all brown.
Classified Documents
Last Wednesday, Donald Trump suggested to Fox News host Sean Hannity that a president can declassify sensitive documents simply by thinking about it. “There doesn’t have to be a process as I understand it,” the former president said. “You can declassify just by saying declassify, even by thinking about it.” Well I’ve been thinking about it, and I think Biden can reclassify the documents just by thinking about it.
Buyer Beware
CarShield doesn’t pay all claims.
Question About Trump
Can someone please explain to me how and why Donald Trump is not in jail. It remains a great mystery to me, and I’m sure to many others.
MAGA
MAGA = Make America Great Again: Arrest Donald Trump.
Democracy in Danger
Caller 1: In Iran, women are being persecuted for not covering their hair with a hijab by the morality police. In the US, women have lost the right to manage their own bodies and citizens are being told what they can and cannot read by conservative “morality police.” Our Democracy is in danger of being lost. Vote.
Caller 2: Liars, deniers, conspiracists, QAnon followers, saboteurs of democracy and the Constitution. These are some of the kinds of candidates running for Congress. This is disturbing. Are we to believe they want what’s best for this country? Listen to what they are selling. They want to rule the country, not govern. Can you say authoritarianism? Democracy and the Constitution be damned. Buyer beware.
Historical Buildings
This Wednesday at 5:30, the Sayre Borough Council is going to vote to allow any property in Sayre, with the exception of the buildings in downtown to be demolished without any review or any input. If you have any interest in preserving the history of this borough, be at that meeting and let the council know. If this change to the Historic District ordinance goes through, the sole responsibility of demolishing property in Sayre will go to the code enforcement officer, who is not a borough resident and will not be affected at all if the 120-year-old house next door is torn down for a multi-unit apartment complex. This isn’t right.
Editor’s Note: According to a Sayre Borough official, the code enforcement officer will not hold sole discretion over demolitions. Under the amendment, two members of the Borough Council and one member of the Sayre Historical Society Board of Directors will serve as the review board. Ultimately, the Borough Council has final authority to approve a demolition permit for a property located within the historic boundary/district.
