Bump Ahead
I’d like to know why South Keystone Avenue in Sayre and the first part of Main Street in Athens has been left such a mess. First they came in and ripped it up then patched it. They were supposed to put a temporary coating on it for the winter, but that doesn’t seem to be what’s happened, because it’s all breaking up. I’d like to know why they do not get on the horn to PennDOT and find out what is going on that the roads are such a mess for people to travel on. It’s just disgusting.
Stover’s Acres
I live on Township Rt. 882 behind Stover’s Acres near Rosh’s Pines. By last count, about 50 log trucks have used this road in one week alone. I heard a huge casino is planned.
On Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin said he released the hammer and the gun went off. Now I bought, in Galveston, Texas, a Colt. 45 from 1873 almost 60 years ago. That pistol, when I was living in Arizona — I used to go out in the desert with a couple friends — if you blew on the trigger, the thing would fire. I would take it apart and check the end of the trigger where it’s supposed to click, and the settings on the hammer. That could have been worn. You could jiggle it a little bit, and it would go off. They ought to check that out, but he shouldn’t have had his finger on the trigger in the first place, even if there was a fault with the weapon.
Cartoon Commentary
I’m calling regarding your editorial cartoon on Monday, Dec. 6. There is no reason for a woman or girl to get pregnant today. There are many ways to not get pregnant. Then they wouldn’t have to worry about carrying it to term or not.
Taxes
The 16th Amendment — the right to taxation for personal taxes — was unconstitutional because it was never ratified by two thirds of the states. And another thing, why do we have the Federal Reserve system. That isn’t even part of the government. They must have ripped off the American public bigtime. But no, these morons don’t know too much about American history.
Editor’s Note: Wyoming became the last of the three-fourths states needed to ratify the 16th Amendment on Feb. 3, 1913. A 1916 Supreme Court ruling upheld the constitutionality of the income tax.
Wildcats in Athens
Athens Borough is on the verge of having a major feral cat problem. It’s time to take action and not wait the way Towanda did.
Mask Mandate
Well, here we go again. With the New York State mandate starting Monday, if you’re indoors, you have to show that you’re vaccinated or wear a mask. That’s fine, but why should people have to show proof of a vaccine, but not to vote in New York State? This is ridiculous.
Wrestling
How could the Athens School Board ever sanction a girls wrestling team?
Patty Mac’s Take: I’m assuming that the Athens School Board believes every student — male or female — deserve the same opportunities during their time at Athens Area High School. By the way, the girls on this team are thrilled to have this opportunity and I’m proud of the school board for giving it to them.
