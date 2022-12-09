Editor,
We thankfully wind down 2022 and you are still here, though probably a bit poorer than you’d like, and with better hopes for 2023. We definitely don’t have much of a chance of inflation going down a lot next year with our present energy policy. There is no incentive for producers to produce more.
With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates it will make it a lot more expensive to buy anything on credit, including homes, automobiles and credit cards. If you are lucky and have CD’s the interest rate may increase slightly. Groceries will have to stay higher due to the energy prices paid by farmers and truckers. Postage stamps are already due to go up in January. Airplane ticket prices will have to stay higher. If you have an IRA or 401k or something similar, 2022 will probably be your worse year since 2008. Heating your home this winter will be a lot more expensive.
The secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wants to keep the Covid vaccine requirement for military personnel, but it appears that there may be enough bipartisan support in Congress to remove it in this years reauthorizing of the National Defense Authorization Act. This would help with being able to retain trained military personnel and to get young people to enlist. Maybe the thousands that have been terminated could be reinstated as the services are having a difficult time getting people to enlist or re-enlist. I understand that those let go won’t be reinstated is what is said right now. Remember, our military services are all voluntary and do offer bonuses for many specialties and for re-enlisting. Morale is very low and the Afghanistan debacle didn’t help. I don’t think anyone wants to go back to a draft.
At this time it looks like there will be no attempt to stop the invasion at our Southern border. The border patrol is so busy with paper work that thousands of illegals get away every month. Heaven only knows what they are bringing into the country, or what their backgrounds are, or where they are from. Without eliminating the terrorist cartels in Mexico it can only get worse. His press secretary says they are proud of all the fentanyl that has been seized at the border. They don’t mention the thousands of young people that are killed each year from this. I don’t see the president going to any of the funerals or consoling the parents. The Border Patrol is so overwhelmed that the stress on these people is huge. There has been a number of agent suicides and recently an agent died in a car crash chasing illegals. The president won’t even talk about it.
Hopefully with a divided Congress the flow of free money from Washington can be slowed down. Don’t count on it though. SCOTUS will still have to approve the $10,000 or $20,000 handout for wealthy college students and graduates, and if they approve it, it will be a real slap in the face of all those that work hard everyday to make ends meet, including those that have paid off their loans to pay back this money with their taxes. An individual making $125,000 a year could get one of those handouts if SCOTUS approves.
We still have to be thankful that we made it through another year. Pray to God for a good year in 2023. We won the lottery just living here and you can see why millions of people want to come here, but there must be a legal way to do it. Please Congress and the President make it happen. May you all have a Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
