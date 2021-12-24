In December of 1921 the Sayre Evening Times offered an opportunity for valley children to call Santa Clause via telephone. The children were instructed to call “Iceland-5000.” (In 1921 the caller would have to give the number to the operator to put the call through). When he answers tell him your name, your age, and where you live, then tell him what you want. Santa scheduled several times before Christmas when he would be available to receive calls. The following are a few of the conversations as reported by Santa to the editor of the Evening Times:
“Bobby Heim who lives at 704 South Wilbur Avenue and his sister Margaret, called me and said they’d both been giving all the money out of their banks to some poor children and had tried to be very good, so I am going to try and take a little stove and dishes to Margaret and the cowboy suit and some story books to Bobby.
I heard some other little boy saying, “Hell-o Santa Claus, I love you Santa Clause. Will you bring me a flashlight and some slippers and a printing set?” and I said Why, my dear, what’s your name” and he said Thomas Dixon and I’m 7 years old. No, I live in Athens not Sayre, Good-bye, Santa.”
“Well, I guess I won’t forget Thomas.”
“The soon Jerry Muir, age 3 called me and how I did like to talk to that little curly headed boy. He said he wanted a little “wic-toola” and a big house and a little one too. Then when his sister Katherine told me what she wanted I was just as pleased. A raincoat she asked me for and a sled. Well, I’ll have to take her that sled.
“And soon after this I received a wonderful invitation from Barbara Ferguson of North Street, Athens. First, she asked me for four dolls and a sled and a few other things when suddenly she said, ‘Oh Santa, don’t forget the poor kids and please, Mr. Santa, you and your wife come for dinner.’
“Wasn’t I pleased though, well, I should say!”
“Pretty soon after a little girl named Margaret Mary O’Farrell of South Elmer Avenue called and asked me to be sure and bring her twin dollies and a bedroom set and a cart.” Twin dollies, well I’m not sure I can find those in my shop but I’m trying hard to.
“Then Eileen Johnson of Pleasant Street in Athens called and said, ‘Santa, I want only one thing, a set of furs. Oh, I’d like some kid gloves too—but one thing will be enough. Don’t forget the poor little girls and boys. I’d ask more but I want them to have some stuff too. Goodbye, Santa.”
Then Harriet Fish called me and asked me to be sure and bring her some books of poetry and some handkerchiefs and a pair of arctics.
Jean Umpleby asked for a doll carriage and that’s all, but she said not to forget the carriage, so I marked it down in my book.
Veronica Lynch of Lockhart Street called and told me she wanted skates and woolen stockings and new shoes. Well, indeed, I know Veronica has been very good since last Christmas and I won’t forget her.
“And next little Marion Bride called. Oh, I love Marion, she’s only 5 years old. She wants a little dolly, a suitcase, a rain cape, and a gold pencil. Oh, I’ll surely stop there.
Marjorie Tobin, 10 years old, of 150 ½ Chemung Street, Waverly said “I want a sailor suit and a beaver hat most of all,” she told him. “But the rest of my playthings I’d just as soon you give to little poor children.
“Is it awful cold up there, Santa? I’d like to go up and see you, but I guess I can’t can I? I’ll be good if I can see you on Christmas.
“Give my love to Mamma Santa Claus and be good to the poor children. Good-bye, Santa.
Anna Bolonda, 129 North River Street, East Sayre wrote to Santa as she didn’t have a phone she wrote:
“Dear Santa:
“As I am a poor girl, and my father has had an operation and can’t work only once in awhile would you please send me a doll.”
“Santa said that it did his old heart good to talk with the valley children. He said he had not had a telephone very many years and it is better to talk than to try and read all the letters that come up to the North Pole.
Santa also said he was talking with Mrs. Thomas Cain, who is the Red Cross nurse in Waverly, and she told him on one family where there were three children who could not go to school for their mother had no food for their lunch baskets and there was not very much to eat in their house at all. And then there was another family to, she said, where the father died last week, and there isn’t any food or much coal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.