Editor,
The Fourth of July and its attendant celebrations is almost upon us. This will result in many people purchasing fireworks and setting them off to celebrate.
There are many negative side effects of fireworks displays in one’s back yard.
Safety is a large one. Fireworks handled by amateurs can be very dangerous. Fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2018.
We must seriously consider the veterans who live in our valley. They have served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other parts of the world putting their lives on the line every day. We have honored them with the many recognition banners flying in our communities. Many of our veterans suffer from PTSD and fireworks can and do cause serious flash backs for them. Somehow, I do not think celebrating our independence at the harm of those who continue to fight for that independence is appropriate. It’s also a bit hypocritical to fly banners honoring our veterans yet ignore the negative impact our fireworks activities have on them. It should also be noted that it is not just veterans that suffer from PTSD. Many other fellow citizens struggle with this issue.
Fireworks also has a serious impact on pets. Almost all dogs, some cats and some farm animals are absolutely terrified of the noise and commotion. This leads to extreme anxiety in these animals, panting, pacing, and trying to hide in small spaces in which they will not fit. I do not think you can really appreciate this unless you have a 90-pound dog trying to climb in your lap in absolute fear. One can just check the comments on the Valley’s “nextdoor.com” news feed to understand this as a significant issue in the Valley.
Pennsylvania state law and several municipal ordinances restrict the use of fireworks. South Waverly’s ordinance for all practical purposes bans the setting off fireworks in the community. New York state law prohibits the setting off any fireworks other than sparklers.
We would like to ask our valley citizens to reconsider this fireworks tradition and do something different this year. Instead of wasting your hard-earned dollars on fireworks, make a donation to one of the area animal shelters instead.
You can enjoy fireworks display by attending the Valley wide show put on Independence Day Weekend on Sunday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m.. This is done by professionals in a controlled and safe environment, minimizing the possibility of injury. It is also time limited so the impact on those with PTSD and our animals is limited.
We acknowledge this letter may not make any difference in your mind, but we ask you to take some time to carefully think about these issues. Please keep the fourth of July safe in our valley and respect the impact fireworks has on our veterans and pets.
Ralph & Carol Meyer
South Waverly
