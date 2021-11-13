I am writing this letter to give kudos to Greater Valley EMS and Guthrie for their ongoing support of the annual drive-thru flu vaccine clinic. On Saturday, October 16, another successful clinic occurred in the Athens Middle School parking lot. Despite the pouring rain, about 500 vaccines were administered. Thank you, Greater Valley!
Our community is blessed to have this resource and to have benefitted from it for over 10 years. “Get Your Shot in the Parking Lot” has immunized thousands throughout the decade plus it has been occurring. And through cold, wind, rain, and a few rays of sunshine, no one has had to get out of their car. Additionally, none of the people who receive vaccines here had to go to a medical office/facility where they possible could have been exposed to all kinds of germs just to get their flu shot. Yet another plus, the shots are free! We live in a great community.
The event doesn’t happen on its own — planning and organization are required. Greater Valley organizes the supplies, paperwork, vehicles, set up and volunteers. People from out of the area have come to this event over the years to observe the process so they could hold similar programs in their communities.
Clients range from very young children to senior citizens. Some cars had a single passenger, some had every seat in the vehicle filled. This event has become part of our local culture. Comments made by recipients included, “I come here every year,” “I was worried it would be canceled because of the weather.”
I appreciate the efforts that allow this event to continue each year. I pray we can continue this event for many years to come. Stay healthy neighbors!
