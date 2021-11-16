Supply Chain Solution
I have an idea for a solution to the declining amount of supplies on store shelves lately. Why don’t we issue ration coupons such as were issued during the wars? If they worked then, they should work now until we get this transportation situation worked out.
Nice Caboose
I’d like to thank the Sayre Historical Society for getting their caboose decorated for Christmas. I think it’s a really nice touch in Downtown Sayre.
Blurred Lines
I’d love to see PennDot come and paint lines in the middle and on the side of the road on Elmira Street. Because it’s very difficult at night to travel down that road and see what side of the road you’re on because the lines are so faded. Does PennDot ever come and redo lines? They certainly need it on Elmira Street.
Many Thanks
I’d like to say thank you to each and every one of the churches and organizations that have provided a free meal over the last few months. It’s certainly been appreciated. Living in a small community like this is such a blessing, because so many people go out of their way to bless other people. Thank you for all you’ve done. It’s been really appreciated.
Biden’s Veterans Day
Joe Biden and the communists have got a lot of nerve going to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier grave.
Tree Equity
I wish somebody would ask President Biden or Kamala Harris exactly what Tree Equity is. The next bill has $79 billion set aside for three equity. Is this our Vice President’s scheme to replace all the trees destroyed by forest fires in her home state of California each year? Who knows? What department would be in charge of handling the $79 billion. God save America.
Down with Dispensaries
Thank you to the Waverly Board of Trustees for opting out of marijuana dispensaries. Way to go.
POTUS vs. Puppet
Biden and his twin Walter from Jeff Dunham’s show. His twin is better looking and smarter. Biden can’t even do a good speech. He should get out and get a job raking leaves. I doubt he can even do that right.
Valley Memorials
Today was Veterans Day and everyone was out at the memorials in the Valley. I was just wondering why the color guards all have to travel in their own vehicles. I think with so many ceremonies throughout the Valley it would be a great gesture for the bus services to maybe help with their transportation. Thank you for your service
Ignoring our Infrastructure
How can our Congressman, Fred Keller, vote against the Infrastructure Bill last week when we need so many roads and bridges fixed here, broadband cable expanded to rural areas, and improved cell phone coverage? Does he care more about us or Washington politics?
