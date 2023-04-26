Who’s to blame?
In response to the article about the Republicans lying into the Soundoff, I am a registered Democrat and I must say that Democrats are lying just as much as the Republicans. Neither party are capable of running our country. Just look at it: if you are happy with this, then by all means, blame it on the Republicans. But I for one am not happy with the way our country is going and I am blaming it on both parties. They both lie right through their teeth. We have to wake up or our country is going to be the laughing stock, if it isn’t already, of the world.
It’s electric
Could anybody find out how many electric cars our politicians in Washington and their entourage are using? How many wind turbines they are using for their electric and how many solar panels they have on their homes? And why our lustrous Governor in New York went to Africa when our state has such problems?
Thank you Valley Taxi
I read about Mr. and Mrs. Allis that owned the Valley Taxi cab in yesterday’s (4/19) paper. I am so glad they decided to retire. They are two wonderful, wonderful people. They are so giving. They gave, under two different donations, M & J Oil & Lube, and Valley Taxi, they gave to every benefit, cause, anyone that was collecting for anything, they always gave very generously. God bless them. I hope they have a long, long, beautiful future retiring.
Hard to believe
I find it hard to believe that a Governor appears on local TV boasting about their state’s easy access to abortion for the past 15 years. If a million of those aborted citizens had been allowed to live, they would be making a big contribution to the state right now, both financially and intellectually.
Method of transportation
The President ought to keep his bicycle because if something happens to electricity that’s the only thing he’ll be able to get around on — a bicycle or a horse.
Senator Fetterman
After nearly seven weeks in the Walter Reed Hospital getting treatment for depression, John Fetterman has returned to work on his newly elected job as one of our Pennsylvania Senators in D.C. On April 11, 2023, along with his wife Gisele, the Fetterman’s found time to do an exclusive, five page article for this week’s People Magazine. Do they get paid extra for that too? My daughter has been taking medication for anxiety and depression for over two decades.
Please welcome, Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris found time from her busy schedule to go on Kate Hudson’s afternoon television talk show. Does she get paid extra for her appearance? Why didn’t Kamala go to Texas to help that pregnant woman who was climbing over a barb wire fence trying to sneak into our country? Does any baby born in our nation become a nationalized citizen automatically?
Editor’s Note: Kamala Harris actually appeared on Jennifer Hudson’s show on April 20.
Ballot question
Your paper recently ran a political announcement that Dennis Mullen was running for Sheriff of Tioga County in New York State. Please verify if he got enough signatures even to be on the ballot.
