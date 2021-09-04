I swear to you on my sainted parents’ graves, the first part of this tale has absolutely nothing whatever to do with the second.
I have, by virtue of a recent purchase, become a man of immense sophistication. For most people, this doesn’t happen overnight. It’s traditionally a matter of grooming, attending the highest-toned events, rubbing elbows with those who are already sophisticated. Reading the most learned writings, mastering several languages, dining where menus are in one of those languages and ordering in the native tongue. Those are marks of a Sophisticate. Swirling the wine in the glass and catching the particular aromas released in the doing.
Bear in mind, I cut my wine drinking teeth on the likes of Annie Green Springs, Boone’s Farm, Yago Sangria, Thunderbird. Swirling any one of those in a glass might release anything from seeds or sticks to maybe a decomposing mouse. Real wine drinkers know a great vintage by the year it was produced. All of my teeth-cutting wines measured vintages by “Was it bottled this month or last month?” There was no aging in oaken casks for my faves.
All of that cheesy, sleazy, greasy, (except for Thunderbird--THAT was battery acid, I’m sure of it) stuff was thrown together in someone’s basement on random weekends when he or she could coax a friend whose foot fungus was under control to come over and stomp assorted rotting fruits into pulp, which would then be strained through the same unwashed colander they had used to drain the spaghetti the night before.But it was sold on the cheap, and was mind altering...that was all that was important at the time.
All of that to tell you this: I am now a member of the National Geographic Society Wines of the World Club, having received my initial supply of a mix of reds and whites from vintners in France, Portugal, and various other graperies around the globe. Fourteen bottles, two stemless wine glasses, lots of literature on the variety of marvelous grapes, how to store them, how to serve them, what to serve them with...everything but something to open them with! Apparently sophistication doesn’t come with a pop-top lid...now I’ve gotta pony up the price of some hoity-toity gadget to haul that stupid cork up out of the bottle necks. So there the 14 bottles set, down there at the end of the house by the cat’s litter box, waiting to burst forth and drag me kicking and screaming into the upper crust of society. This sophistication stuff is a heavy burden.
Okay...there’s the first part of today’s tale. Here comes the second, and I repeat, part one has nothing at all to do with part two.
I awoke at about 2:30 Sunday morning, with the immediate thought that I was experiencing an earthquake. The bed--the whole bedroom — felt like it was riding a series of waves on the open ocean. I was alternately being pressed into the mattress and then sliding down from a crest..until I realized that I was doing none of those things, but I was out of control dizzy. That, gentle reader, is a very disconcerting feeling. There in the dark, I finally calmed my bewildered self and fell back to a fitful sleep, ultimately coming-to after 7:30 and sitting up on the edge of the bed. No sooner was I upright than the room tried once again to slide away from me as I slumped to my left.
And that was the start of a very long day of bumbling against furniture as if those 14 wine bottles had constituted my late night snack. Walking the lovely Sheltie, Maizie, was a rare treat...especially because she always finds something to suddenly lurch and bark at (“There’s a fox in the sheep pen! There’s a wolf at the gate!”). That’s what I’m sure she’s bellowing at all of the neighborhood dogs, just to get them on high alert. There is no fox or wolf. There are no sheep. There is no pen.
On this dizzy Sunday morning, her full-on dash nearly gets me air-born as I grab for a low hanging tree branch to stop my out of control, stomach-rolling stagger. There I am standing on my folded-over ankles at about a 45 degree angle, arm slung over a tree limb, idiot dog straining with every muscle to tear my ribs loose just to gain another inch across the yard. And then...she succeeded. A horrific popping sound accompanied a painful, sudden shift in my bone structure, and I flopped onto a knobbly old tree root with my loosened ribs foremost.
There was barely any sophistication at all in the words I spoke ever so gently to my loving canine as I dragged my bruised and bumbling body to the driveway, where I managed before the morning got too old, to climb inches at a time up the side of the SUV.
I spent the entirety of that day sprawled like a pile of tattered old rags in the recliner, whimpering in pain and wave after wave of weird dizziness.
Breaking news: the dizziness is gone, but both the pain and the dog are still with me. The pain will go away, but the dog is forever.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.