When are Governors Hochul and Wolf going to put back all of the COVID restrictions that were in place in March 2020? Mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing. This is the only way we’re going to get over COVID-19. Hopefully Omicron is the last variant on the list. Hopefully there’s a vaccine to cure it shortly. Vaccination along with these other protocols will get us over this health crisis.
New Home
in New York
To the person that thinks that everybody ought to wear a mask and everybody ought to get behind New York — maybe just move to New York.
Biden’s Speech
I see Biden made another speech and lied to everybody.
VA Issues
It’s pretty sad when a Vietnam Vet calls the VA to get his booster shot, and is told February, as they only do it once a week. Jeez, isn’t it important? Come on, once a week? There you go, vets.
Different Career
for Biden
Joe Biden should have been a mushroom farmer. All he does is feed us full of crap and keep us in the dark. Maybe he should team up with Mr. Hankey, they’d make a good pair.
Attention Car Owners
Look up the recalls on your cars. There’s a lot of them. They’re going to nickel-and-dime you.
New World Order
Fox News was joking around and this guy said something about a One World Government. He said that’s the most ridiculous thing he’s ever heard. But this is what’s going to happen, one government and one religion. It’s coming.
Spam Calls
I get a lot of nuisance calls, and I would appreciate knowing how to cope with these calls. This morning I have already received six nuisance calls. Anyone that has an answer, I would appreciate it.
Message for
Anti-Vaxxers
I want to thank all the anti-vaxxers. Thanks for being selfish. Thanks for not caring for your neighbor. Thanks for believing all the conspiracies about the vaccine. Thanks for confirming that we are not the most intelligent species on this planet. If by chance you, a loved one or friend gets Covid, I’ll pray for you and them because I care. Do you really care? Let’s be part of the solution! Let’s get this country healthy!
